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2018 Lexus RX 350
F Sport Series 3
2018 Lexus RX 350
F Sport Series 3
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,125 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this sophisticated used 2018 Lexus RX 350, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek gray exterior, this all-wheel-drive SUV exemplifies refined elegance and capability, ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Under the hood, a potent 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission delivers exhilarating power and impressive efficiency, making every drive a pleasure.
Step inside this versatile four-door crossover and discover a world of comfort and advanced technology. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family road trips or accommodating your active lifestyle. With 85,125 kilometers on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Lexus RX 350 is poised to offer many more miles of reliable and luxurious driving.
Here are five standout features that make this 2018 Lexus RX 350 truly irresistible:
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence. This intelligent AWD system provides superior traction and stability, whether you're navigating snowy Canadian winters or exploring winding country roads.
- Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine: Feel the smooth, responsive power of the renowned V6. This engine offers a perfect blend of spirited acceleration and refined cruising, ensuring an engaging driving experience.
- Luxurious SUV/Crossover Comfort: Enjoy the commanding presence and exceptional comfort of the RX 350. Its elevated driving position and premium interior appointments create an oasis of tranquility on every journey.
- Sleek Gray Exterior: Make a statement with this elegant gray finish. It’s a timeless color that exudes sophistication and complements the RX 350's sculpted lines beautifully.
- Spacious Four-Door Versatility: Designed for your life, this four-door SUV offers practicality without sacrificing style. Easily access the cabin and utilize the generous cargo space for all your needs.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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