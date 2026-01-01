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<p>JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE</p><p>Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this sophisticated used 2018 Lexus RX 350, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek gray exterior, this all-wheel-drive SUV exemplifies refined elegance and capability, ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Under the hood, a potent 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission delivers exhilarating power and impressive efficiency, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>Step inside this versatile four-door crossover and discover a world of comfort and advanced technology. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family road trips or accommodating your active lifestyle. With 85,125 kilometers on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Lexus RX 350 is poised to offer many more miles of reliable and luxurious driving.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this 2018 Lexus RX 350 truly irresistible:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. This intelligent AWD system provides superior traction and stability, whether youre navigating snowy Canadian winters or exploring winding country roads.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine:</strong> Feel the smooth, responsive power of the renowned V6. This engine offers a perfect blend of spirited acceleration and refined cruising, ensuring an engaging driving experience.</li><li><strong>Luxurious SUV/Crossover Comfort:</strong> Enjoy the commanding presence and exceptional comfort of the RX 350. Its elevated driving position and premium interior appointments create an oasis of tranquility on every journey.</li><li><strong>Sleek Gray Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with this elegant gray finish. It’s a timeless color that exudes sophistication and complements the RX 350s sculpted lines beautifully.</li><li><strong>Spacious Four-Door Versatility:</strong> Designed for your life, this four-door SUV offers practicality without sacrificing style. Easily access the cabin and utilize the generous cargo space for all your needs.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br><br>At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br><br>If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br><br><br><br>Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br><br>We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2018 Lexus RX 350

85,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Lexus RX 350

F Sport Series 3

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14210846

2018 Lexus RX 350

F Sport Series 3

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
85,125KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCAXJC156415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,125 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE

Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this sophisticated used 2018 Lexus RX 350, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek gray exterior, this all-wheel-drive SUV exemplifies refined elegance and capability, ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Under the hood, a potent 3.5L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission delivers exhilarating power and impressive efficiency, making every drive a pleasure.

Step inside this versatile four-door crossover and discover a world of comfort and advanced technology. The spacious cabin offers ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family road trips or accommodating your active lifestyle. With 85,125 kilometers on the odometer, this meticulously maintained Lexus RX 350 is poised to offer many more miles of reliable and luxurious driving.

Here are five standout features that make this 2018 Lexus RX 350 truly irresistible:

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence. This intelligent AWD system provides superior traction and stability, whether you're navigating snowy Canadian winters or exploring winding country roads.
  • Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine: Feel the smooth, responsive power of the renowned V6. This engine offers a perfect blend of spirited acceleration and refined cruising, ensuring an engaging driving experience.
  • Luxurious SUV/Crossover Comfort: Enjoy the commanding presence and exceptional comfort of the RX 350. Its elevated driving position and premium interior appointments create an oasis of tranquility on every journey.
  • Sleek Gray Exterior: Make a statement with this elegant gray finish. It’s a timeless color that exudes sophistication and complements the RX 350's sculpted lines beautifully.
  • Spacious Four-Door Versatility: Designed for your life, this four-door SUV offers practicality without sacrificing style. Easily access the cabin and utilize the generous cargo space for all your needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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2018 Lexus RX 350