$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
GT
2019 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,889 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD
Experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and versatility in this 2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD. Equipped with Dodge's proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and intelligent all-wheel drive, this seven-passenger SUV is ready for family road trips, daily commuting, and Canadian weather alike. Finished in striking Destroyer Grey with a premium black interior, the Durango delivers bold styling and exceptional practicality.
Key Features:
- 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Engine Stop/Start (ESS)
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Leather-Faced Seats with Perforated Suede Inserts
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Second-Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start System
- Power Liftgate
- Power Driver Seat with Memory Settings
- Power Passenger Seat
- Dual-Zone Front & Rear Climate Control
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Third-Row Seating with Power Folding Headrests
- Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-Inch Touchscreen
- GPS Navigation
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capability
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Premium LED Fog Lamps
- 20-Inch Satin Carbon Aluminum Wheels
- Keyless Enter 'n Go with Push Button Start
The Dodge Durango GT AWD offers the space of a full-size SUV while maintaining the comfort, technology, and capability today's drivers expect. Whether you're hauling passengers, cargo, or heading out on a weekend adventure, this Durango is ready for the task.
One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
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