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<p data-start=0 data-end=63><strong data-start=0 data-end=29>2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD</strong> </p><p data-start=65 data-end=521>Experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and versatility in this 2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD. Equipped with Dodges proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and intelligent all-wheel drive, this seven-passenger SUV is ready for family road trips, daily commuting, and Canadian weather alike. Finished in striking Destroyer Grey with a premium black interior, the Durango delivers bold styling and exceptional practicality.</p><p data-start=523 data-end=540><strong data-start=523 data-end=540>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=541 data-end=1494><li data-section-id=tbny8g data-start=541 data-end=600>3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Engine Stop/Start (ESS)</li><li data-section-id=ybdte9 data-start=601 data-end=633>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=1g44bjc data-start=634 data-end=657>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li data-section-id=1xiglnj data-start=658 data-end=709>Leather-Faced Seats with Perforated Suede Inserts</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=710 data-end=730>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1ud8ck6 data-start=731 data-end=756>Heated Second-Row Seats</li><li data-section-id=1i2nho7 data-start=757 data-end=780>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=c3xcq1 data-start=781 data-end=802>Remote Start System</li><li data-section-id=fbo29j data-start=803 data-end=819>Power Liftgate</li><li data-section-id=1tx6mcs data-start=820 data-end=860>Power Driver Seat with Memory Settings</li><li data-section-id=lqmo0u data-start=861 data-end=883>Power Passenger Seat</li><li data-section-id=1o4rq8o data-start=884 data-end=924>Dual-Zone Front & Rear Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=1bp0917 data-start=925 data-end=946>7-Passenger Seating</li><li data-section-id=ewenug data-start=947 data-end=995>Third-Row Seating with Power Folding Headrests</li><li data-section-id=p32bhh data-start=996 data-end=1039>Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-Inch Touchscreen</li><li data-section-id=186ix46 data-start=1040 data-end=1056>GPS Navigation</li><li data-section-id=q4m7a data-start=1057 data-end=1087>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li data-section-id=1m798gw data-start=1088 data-end=1125>SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capability</li><li data-section-id=1tg627v data-start=1126 data-end=1180>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming</li><li data-section-id=1t5mtoh data-start=1181 data-end=1214>4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability</li><li data-section-id=1qsdvtd data-start=1215 data-end=1238>Blind Spot Monitoring</li><li data-section-id=zrloog data-start=1239 data-end=1266>Rear Cross Path Detection</li><li data-section-id=nzi3t9 data-start=1267 data-end=1295>ParkSense Rear Park Assist</li><li data-section-id=1pz70pq data-start=1296 data-end=1325>ParkView Rear Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=11tcp5z data-start=1326 data-end=1356>Universal Garage Door Opener</li><li data-section-id=1jap1yl data-start=1357 data-end=1386>115V Auxiliary Power Outlet</li><li data-section-id=1qfl377 data-start=1387 data-end=1410>Premium LED Fog Lamps</li><li data-section-id=ak1o43 data-start=1411 data-end=1449>20-Inch Satin Carbon Aluminum Wheels</li><li data-section-id=45bgol data-start=1450 data-end=1494>Keyless Enter n Go with Push Button Start</li></ul><p data-start=1496 data-end=1793>The Dodge Durango GT AWD offers the space of a full-size SUV while maintaining the comfort, technology, and capability todays drivers expect. Whether youre hauling passengers, cargo, or heading out on a weekend adventure, this Durango is ready for the task.</p><p data-start=1795 data-end=1907 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2019 Dodge Durango

171,889 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14198474

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
171,889KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG8KC663634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,889 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD 

Experience the perfect blend of power, comfort, and versatility in this 2019 Dodge Durango GT AWD. Equipped with Dodge's proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and intelligent all-wheel drive, this seven-passenger SUV is ready for family road trips, daily commuting, and Canadian weather alike. Finished in striking Destroyer Grey with a premium black interior, the Durango delivers bold styling and exceptional practicality.

Key Features:

  • 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with Engine Stop/Start (ESS)
  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Leather-Faced Seats with Perforated Suede Inserts
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Second-Row Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Remote Start System
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Driver Seat with Memory Settings
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Dual-Zone Front & Rear Climate Control
  • 7-Passenger Seating
  • Third-Row Seating with Power Folding Headrests
  • Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-Inch Touchscreen
  • GPS Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio Capability
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross Path Detection
  • ParkSense Rear Park Assist
  • ParkView Rear Backup Camera
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Premium LED Fog Lamps
  • 20-Inch Satin Carbon Aluminum Wheels
  • Keyless Enter 'n Go with Push Button Start

The Dodge Durango GT AWD offers the space of a full-size SUV while maintaining the comfort, technology, and capability today's drivers expect. Whether you're hauling passengers, cargo, or heading out on a weekend adventure, this Durango is ready for the task.

 

 

One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2019 Dodge Durango