UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2019 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This silver sedan, boasting a clean black interior, is ready to provide you with comfortable and practical driving for years to come. With a 1.6L V4 engine and automatic transmission, this Fiesta is designed for a smooth and easy ride, perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying longer drives. Plus, with front-wheel drive, youll experience confident handling in various road conditions.

This Fiesta SE has a respectable 98,240km on the odometer, which is a testament to its longevity. The four-door design and sedan body style ensure easy access for passengers and ample cargo space.

Here are some of the features that make this 2019 Ford Fiesta SE a great choice:

Fuel-Sipping Efficiency: The 1.6L engine is known for its excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Agile Handling: Its compact size makes it incredibly maneuverable, making parking and city driving a breeze.
User-Friendly Interior: The black interior offers a clean and comfortable driving environment.
Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Stylish Sedan Design: A timeless design that looks great on the road.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2019 Ford Fiesta

98,240 KM

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
98,240KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ2KM125237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,240 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient compact car? Feast your eyes on this sleek 2019 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This silver sedan, boasting a clean black interior, is ready to provide you with comfortable and practical driving for years to come. With a 1.6L V4 engine and automatic transmission, this Fiesta is designed for a smooth and easy ride, perfect for navigating city streets or enjoying longer drives. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you'll experience confident handling in various road conditions.

This Fiesta SE has a respectable 98,240km on the odometer, which is a testament to its longevity. The four-door design and sedan body style ensure easy access for passengers and ample cargo space.

Here are some of the features that make this 2019 Ford Fiesta SE a great choice:

  • Fuel-Sipping Efficiency: The 1.6L engine is known for its excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
  • Agile Handling: Its compact size makes it incredibly maneuverable, making parking and city driving a breeze.
  • User-Friendly Interior: The black interior offers a clean and comfortable driving environment.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Stylish Sedan Design: A timeless design that looks great on the road.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2019 Ford Fiesta