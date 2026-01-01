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<h3 data-section-id=1cu0tlw data-start=0 data-end=44>2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4</h3><p data-start=46 data-end=408>Adventure-ready and instantly recognizable, this 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 is finished in eye-catching HellaYella with a Black interior. Combining legendary Jeep capability, modern technology, and year-round comfort, this four-door Wrangler is equally at home on city streets, back roads, and off-road trails.</p><h4 data-start=410 data-end=439>Performance & Capability</h4><ul data-start=440 data-end=879><li data-section-id=pwerpq data-start=440 data-end=509>2.0L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine with Stop/Start Technology</li><li data-section-id=89sctn data-start=510 data-end=554>8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=jaym23 data-start=555 data-end=590>Command-Trac Part-Time 4WD System</li><li data-section-id=1yxmhuu data-start=591 data-end=610>Hill Start Assist</li><li data-section-id=1z0wq4g data-start=611 data-end=633>Hill Descent Control</li><li data-section-id=1fk6dc8 data-start=634 data-end=664>Electronic Stability Control</li><li data-section-id=160p3xz data-start=665 data-end=683>Traction Control</li><li data-section-id=hqjwme data-start=684 data-end=706>Trailer Sway Control</li><li data-section-id=1ptiru9 data-start=707 data-end=767>Skid Plates for Transmission, Fuel Tank, and Transfer Case</li><li data-section-id=1uslhlk data-start=768 data-end=879>Black Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)</li></ul><h4 data-start=881 data-end=910>Sport S Package Features</h4><ul data-start=911 data-end=1218><li data-section-id=18v07i7 data-start=911 data-end=957>17-Inch Tech Silver Metallic Aluminum Wheels</li><li data-section-id=1vugjd9 data-start=958 data-end=987>Deep-Tint Sunscreen Windows</li><li data-section-id=qw3u79 data-start=988 data-end=1020>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=w7kmvi data-start=1021 data-end=1052>Power Heated Exterior Mirrors</li><li data-section-id=1ldz7ro data-start=1053 data-end=1088>Power Windows with One-Touch Down</li><li data-section-id=1l16c6e data-start=1089 data-end=1111>Remote Keyless Entry</li><li data-section-id=xi0rex data-start=1112 data-end=1141>Speed-Sensitive Power Locks</li><li data-section-id=sagz32 data-start=1142 data-end=1163>Automatic Headlamps</li><li data-section-id=1s3h6mo data-start=1164 data-end=1218>Security Alarm</li></ul><h4 data-start=1220 data-end=1250>Technology & Connectivity</h4><ul data-start=1251 data-end=1670><li data-section-id=10qlq4w data-start=1251 data-end=1295>Uconnect 4 with 7-Inch Touchscreen Display</li><li data-section-id=ginadg data-start=1296 data-end=1322>Apple CarPlay Capability</li><li data-section-id=zai0ik data-start=1323 data-end=1337>Android Auto</li><li data-section-id=z8k09c data-start=1338 data-end=1364>SiriusXM Satellite Radio</li><li data-section-id=winx0g data-start=1365 data-end=1412>7-Inch Full-Colour Driver Information Display</li><li data-section-id=1tg627v data-start=1413 data-end=1467>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming</li><li data-section-id=1s9kzpk data-start=1468 data-end=1494>USB and Auxiliary Inputs</li><li data-section-id=jevozw data-start=1495 data-end=1526>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</li><li data-section-id=1uxh9wi data-start=1527 data-end=1670>Alpine Premium Audio System</li></ul><h4 data-start=1672 data-end=1703>Cold Weather & Convenience</h4><ul data-start=1704 data-end=1999><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=1704 data-end=1724>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1i2nho7 data-start=1725 data-end=1748>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=c3xcq1 data-start=1749 data-end=1770>Remote Start System</li><li data-section-id=yo8y2x data-start=1771 data-end=1798>Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=11tcp5z data-start=1799 data-end=1829>Universal Garage Door Opener</li><li data-section-id=1ck5ydw data-start=1830 data-end=1846>Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=8z02nh data-start=1847 data-end=1866>Push-Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1c8e8jg data-start=1867 data-end=1999>Air Conditioning</li></ul><h4 data-start=2001 data-end=2020>Dual Top Group</h4><ul data-start=2021 data-end=2219><li data-section-id=isj2fe data-start=2021 data-end=2064>Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Modular Hardtop</li><li data-section-id=1fhdk1d data-start=2065 data-end=2098>Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top</li><li data-section-id=1ac70k1 data-start=2099 data-end=2126>Freedom Panel Storage Bag</li><li data-section-id=v2wove data-start=2127 data-end=2150>Rear Window Defroster</li><li data-section-id=19s2qns data-start=2151 data-end=2219>Rear Window Wiper & Washer</li></ul><h4 data-start=2221 data-end=2241>Safety Features</h4><ul data-start=2242 data-end=2589><li data-section-id=ywh31v data-start=2242 data-end=2272>ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera</li><li data-section-id=uq49z9 data-start=2273 data-end=2309>Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System</li><li data-section-id=1y5nlvg data-start=2310 data-end=2333>Blind-Spot Monitoring</li><li data-section-id=1tg9gal data-start=2334 data-end=2361>Rear Cross-Path Detection</li><li data-section-id=4kbiyf data-start=2362 data-end=2398>Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags</li><li data-section-id=13njy31 data-start=2399 data-end=2446>Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags</li><li data-section-id=vs43o4 data-start=2447 data-end=2475>Electronic Roll Mitigation</li><li data-section-id=11eq1fy data-start=2476 data-end=2589>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li></ul><h4 data-start=2591 data-end=2614>Vehicle Highlights</h4><ul data-start=2615 data-end=3027><li data-section-id=6ls36b data-start=2615 data-end=2636>HellaYella Exterior</li><li data-section-id=ml3man data-start=2637 data-end=2677>Black Interior with Cloth Bucket Seats</li><li data-section-id=1srz0n6 data-start=2678 data-end=2713>Four-Door Unlimited Configuration</li><li data-section-id=hwoeeb data-start=2714 data-end=2738>Automatic Transmission</li><li data-section-id=1ffilpc data-start=2739 data-end=2755>Dual Top Group</li><li data-section-id=1fz6i0o data-start=2756 data-end=2794>Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=1kzjkr0 data-start=2795 data-end=2809>Remote Start</li><li data-section-id=q4m7a data-start=2810 data-end=2840>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li data-section-id=1b4916i data-start=2841 data-end=2863>Alpine Premium Audio</li><li data-section-id=1rlkvin data-start=2864 data-end=2915>Blind-Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Path Detection</li><li data-section-id=w00t69 data-start=2916 data-end=3027>Legendary Jeep 4x4 Capability</li></ul><p data-start=3029 data-end=3264 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Built for adventure and equipped with sought-after comfort and technology features, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport S offers the versatility, capability, and iconic Jeep styling that have made it one of the most popular SUVs on the road.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2020 Jeep Wrangler

85,432 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14220872

2020 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,432KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN8LW271579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour YELLLOW
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72246
  • Mileage 85,432 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4

Adventure-ready and instantly recognizable, this 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 is finished in eye-catching HellaYella with a Black interior. Combining legendary Jeep capability, modern technology, and year-round comfort, this four-door Wrangler is equally at home on city streets, back roads, and off-road trails.

Performance & Capability
  • 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine with Stop/Start Technology
  • 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
  • Command-Trac Part-Time 4WD System
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Traction Control
  • Trailer Sway Control
  • Skid Plates for Transmission, Fuel Tank, and Transfer Case
  • Black Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)
Sport S Package Features
  • 17-Inch Tech Silver Metallic Aluminum Wheels
  • Deep-Tint Sunscreen Windows
  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Power Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Power Windows with One-Touch Down
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Speed-Sensitive Power Locks
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • Security Alarm
Technology & Connectivity
  • Uconnect 4 with 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
  • Apple CarPlay Capability
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio
  • 7-Inch Full-Colour Driver Information Display
  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
  • USB and Auxiliary Inputs
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Alpine Premium Audio System
Cold Weather & Convenience
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Remote Start System
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Cruise Control
  • Push-Button Start
  • Air Conditioning
Dual Top Group
  • Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Modular Hardtop
  • Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top
  • Freedom Panel Storage Bag
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Rear Window Wiper & Washer
Safety Features
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
  • Blind-Spot Monitoring
  • Rear Cross-Path Detection
  • Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags
  • Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags
  • Electronic Roll Mitigation
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Vehicle Highlights
  • HellaYella Exterior
  • Black Interior with Cloth Bucket Seats
  • Four-Door Unlimited Configuration
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Dual Top Group
  • Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
  • Remote Start
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Alpine Premium Audio
  • Blind-Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Path Detection
  • Legendary Jeep 4x4 Capability

Built for adventure and equipped with sought-after comfort and technology features, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport S offers the versatility, capability, and iconic Jeep styling that have made it one of the most popular SUVs on the road.

One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2020 Jeep Wrangler