$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2020 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour YELLLOW
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 72246
- Mileage 85,432 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure-ready and instantly recognizable, this 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 is finished in eye-catching HellaYella with a Black interior. Combining legendary Jeep capability, modern technology, and year-round comfort, this four-door Wrangler is equally at home on city streets, back roads, and off-road trails.Performance & Capability
- 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine with Stop/Start Technology
- 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Transmission
- Command-Trac Part-Time 4WD System
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Traction Control
- Trailer Sway Control
- Skid Plates for Transmission, Fuel Tank, and Transfer Case
- Black Tow Hooks (2 Front, 1 Rear)
- 17-Inch Tech Silver Metallic Aluminum Wheels
- Deep-Tint Sunscreen Windows
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Power Windows with One-Touch Down
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Speed-Sensitive Power Locks
- Automatic Headlamps
- Security Alarm
- Uconnect 4 with 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Apple CarPlay Capability
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- 7-Inch Full-Colour Driver Information Display
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
- USB and Auxiliary Inputs
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Alpine Premium Audio System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start System
- Automatic Climate Control
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Cruise Control
- Push-Button Start
- Air Conditioning
- Black Freedom Top 3-Piece Modular Hardtop
- Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top
- Freedom Panel Storage Bag
- Rear Window Defroster
- Rear Window Wiper & Washer
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags
- Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Air Bags
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- HellaYella Exterior
- Black Interior with Cloth Bucket Seats
- Four-Door Unlimited Configuration
- Automatic Transmission
- Dual Top Group
- Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Alpine Premium Audio
- Blind-Spot Monitoring & Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Legendary Jeep 4x4 Capability
Built for adventure and equipped with sought-after comfort and technology features, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport S offers the versatility, capability, and iconic Jeep styling that have made it one of the most popular SUVs on the road.
One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-844-682-3325