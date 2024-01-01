Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Escape

31,545 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, Priced to Sell!!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, Priced to Sell!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 11056217
  2. 11056217
  3. 11056217
  4. 11056217
  5. 11056217
  6. 11056217
  7. 11056217
  8. 11056217
  9. 11056217
  10. 11056217
  11. 11056217
  12. 11056217
  13. 11056217
  14. 11056217
  15. 11056217
  16. 11056217
  17. 11056217
  18. 11056217
  19. 11056217
  20. 11056217
  21. 11056217
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G6XMUA43528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2018 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE, Low km’s, 4x4, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE, Low km’s, 4x4, Local Trade! 70,943 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Mustang V6, Low Km’s, Mint, Mint!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2013 Ford Mustang V6, Low Km’s, Mint, Mint!! 64,293 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT, 4x4, 2.7 V6, One Owner!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT, 4x4, 2.7 V6, One Owner!! 40,391 KM $45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape