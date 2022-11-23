Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Murano

22,471 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Murano

2021 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 9369184
  2. 9369184
  3. 9369184
  4. 9369184
  5. 9369184
  6. 9369184
  7. 9369184
  8. 9369184
  9. 9369184
  10. 9369184
  11. 9369184
  12. 9369184
  13. 9369184
  14. 9369184
  15. 9369184
  16. 9369184
  17. 9369184
  18. 9369184
  19. 9369184
  20. 9369184
  21. 9369184
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9369184
  • Stock #: K10419
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2DS6MC106065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10419
  • Mileage 22,471 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2021 Nissan Murano P...
 22,471 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 L...
 46,040 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 45,004 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory