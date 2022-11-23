Menu
2022 Cadillac XT5

12,616 KM

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
AWD Premium Luxury

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

12,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9339784
  • Stock #: K10408
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS2NZ161680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,616 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

