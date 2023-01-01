Menu
2022 Hyundai Elantra

25,738 KM

Details Description Features

$32,898

+ tax & licensing
Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Preferred

Location

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

25,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9822292
  • Stock #: R03128
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG6NU262945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

