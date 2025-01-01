2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD CREW CAB 147 ZR2

6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE W/ DFM

420 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.23 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 8,800 LBS | PAYLOAD:  1,520 LBS | GVWR: 7,100 LBS

14L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.7L/100KM CITY | 15.5L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18 GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

Chevy Safety Assist, includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Mode, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Rear Differential: Driver-Selectable, Full Locking. Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Trailer Brake Controller, Brake Pad Wear Indicator

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

13.4 Diag Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-in Compatibility, Including Nav Capability, Bluetooth for Most Phones, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 120v Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, USB Ports, Keyless Open, Lock, & Start Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Seat Reminder 

INTERIOR

Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Front Bucket Heated Seats w/ Centre Console, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel

EXTERIOR

Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors with Auto-Dimming LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Signature Taillamps, Rear-Window Defogger, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Dual Exhaust

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Power Sunroof

6 Assist Steps, Black

Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover

Dark Essentials Package

Rear Under Seat Storage

Power Up/Down Tailgate 

18 Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
71,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUDHEL1PG307268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Greystone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Mileage 71,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500