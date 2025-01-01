$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" ZR2
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Greystone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD CREW CAB 147" ZR2
6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE W/ DFM
420 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.23 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 8,800 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,520 LBS | GVWR: 7,100 LBS
14L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.7L/100KM CITY | 15.5L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
SAFETY & SECURITY
Chevy Safety Assist, includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Mode, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Rear Differential: Driver-Selectable, Full Locking. Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Trailer Brake Controller, Brake Pad Wear Indicator
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
13.4" Diag Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium with Google Built-in Compatibility, Including Nav Capability, Bluetooth for Most Phones, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 120v Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, USB Ports, Keyless Open, Lock, & Start Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Seat Reminder
INTERIOR
Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Front Bucket Heated Seats w/ Centre Console, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel
EXTERIOR
Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, LED Cargo Area Lighting, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors with Auto-Dimming LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Signature Daytime Running Lamps, LED Signature Taillamps, Rear-Window Defogger, Red Front Recovery Hooks, Dual Exhaust
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Power Sunroof
6" Assist Steps, Black
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover
Dark Essentials Package
Rear Under Seat Storage
Power Up/Down Tailgate
18" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
1-844-682-3325