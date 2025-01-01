$89,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
4WD Crew Cab 177" WB, 60" CA
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 31,003 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC PRO CREW 4WD
Steel / Hydraulic Dump
Ready to work!!!!
6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
SAFETY & SECURITY
• TEEN DRIVER MODE • POWER DOOR LOCKS
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL • AUTO LOCKING REAR DIFF • 2SPD ELECTRONIC TRANSFER CASE • 170 AMP ALTERNATOR • HIGH CAPACITY AIR CLEANER • INDEPENDENT FRONT SUSPENSION • MULTI-LEAF REAR SPRING SUSP • STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING WITH TIRE FILL ALERT • BRAKE PAD MONITORING
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
• GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM 7" DIAG. COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN ADDITIONAL FEATURES FOR COMPATIBLE PHONES INCLUDE: BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING VOICE COMMAND PASSTHROUGH TO PHONE, ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY CAPABLE • USB PORTS
INTERIOR
• AIR CONDITIONING • REAR HVAC VENTS • POWER WINDOWS • FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEATS • 60/40 REAR FOLDING BENCH SEAT EXTERIOR • GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS • LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS • LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS • FRONT RECOVERY HOOKS
OPTIONS
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP - 1SA CONVENIENCE PACKAGE • REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY • DEEP-TINTED GLASS • REAR-WINDOW DEFOGGER • CRUISE CONTROL • TRAILERING MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED, POWER-ADJUSTABLE 6" BLACK RECTANGULAR ASSIST STEPS (DEALER INSTALLED) TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER TIRES LT235/80R17E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO .00 GVWR: 6,350 KG (14,000 LBS.)
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
