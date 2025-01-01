Menu
2023 GMC PRO CREW 4WD Steel / Hydraulic Dump

Ready to work!!!! 6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SAFETY & SECURITY • TEEN DRIVER MODE • POWER DOOR LOCKS PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL • AUTO LOCKING REAR DIFF • 2SPD ELECTRONIC TRANSFER CASE • 170 AMP ALTERNATOR • HIGH CAPACITY AIR CLEANER • INDEPENDENT FRONT SUSPENSION • MULTI-LEAF REAR SPRING SUSP • STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING WITH TIRE FILL ALERT • BRAKE PAD MONITORING CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY • GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM 7" DIAG. COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN ADDITIONAL FEATURES FOR COMPATIBLE PHONES INCLUDE: BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING VOICE COMMAND PASSTHROUGH TO PHONE, ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY CAPABLE • USB PORTS

INTERIOR

• AIR CONDITIONING • REAR HVAC VENTS • POWER WINDOWS • FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEATS • 60/40 REAR FOLDING BENCH SEAT EXTERIOR • GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS • LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS • LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS • FRONT RECOVERY HOOKS

OPTIONS

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP - 1SA CONVENIENCE PACKAGE  • REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY • DEEP-TINTED GLASS • REAR-WINDOW DEFOGGER • CRUISE CONTROL • TRAILERING MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED, POWER-ADJUSTABLE 6" BLACK RECTANGULAR ASSIST STEPS (DEALER INSTALLED) TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER TIRES LT235/80R17E ALL-TERRAIN  BLACKWALL REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO .00 GVWR: 6,350 KG (14,000 LBS.) We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You! Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

31,003 KM

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 177" WB, 60" CA

12134304

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

4WD Crew Cab 177" WB, 60" CA

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,003KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GD49SE77PF108367

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 31,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 GMC PRO CREW 4WD 

Steel / Hydraulic Dump 

 

Ready to work!!!!

 

6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

• TEEN DRIVER MODE • POWER DOOR LOCKS

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL • AUTO LOCKING REAR DIFF • 2SPD ELECTRONIC TRANSFER CASE • 170 AMP ALTERNATOR • HIGH CAPACITY AIR CLEANER • INDEPENDENT FRONT SUSPENSION • MULTI-LEAF REAR SPRING SUSP • STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING WITH TIRE FILL ALERT • BRAKE PAD MONITORING

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

• GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM 7" DIAG. COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN ADDITIONAL FEATURES FOR COMPATIBLE PHONES INCLUDE: BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING VOICE COMMAND PASSTHROUGH TO PHONE, ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY CAPABLE • USB PORTS

INTERIOR

• AIR CONDITIONING • REAR HVAC VENTS • POWER WINDOWS • FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEATS • 60/40 REAR FOLDING BENCH SEAT EXTERIOR • GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS • LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS • LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS • FRONT RECOVERY HOOKS

 OPTIONS

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP - 1SA CONVENIENCE PACKAGE  • REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY • DEEP-TINTED GLASS • REAR-WINDOW DEFOGGER • CRUISE CONTROL • TRAILERING MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED, POWER-ADJUSTABLE 6" BLACK RECTANGULAR ASSIST STEPS (DEALER INSTALLED) TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER TIRES LT235/80R17E ALL-TERRAIN  BLACKWALL REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO .00 GVWR: 6,350 KG (14,000 LBS.)

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Split Bench Seat

Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

2023 GMC Sierra 3500