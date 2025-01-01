Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2023 RAM 1500 LARAMIE 4X4 CREW CAB 57 BOX</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE W/ FUELSAVER MDS & E-TORQUE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.21 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 8,120 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,760 LBS | GVWR: 7,100 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>10.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.5L/100KM CITY | 12.L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 PREMIUM PAINTED POLISHED WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>STANDARD EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Rain Brake Support, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Remote start system, Supplemental front seat–side air bags, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain front and rear air bags</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Billet Silver Metallic</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sport Appearance Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Leather–faced bucket seats, Sport performance hood, Wireless charging pad</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Trailer Tow Group:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Trailer reverse steering control, Trailer tire pressure monitoring, Trailer tow mirrors, Trailer Brake Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Laramie Level B Equipment Group:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display, Second–row in–floor storage bins, Rear underseat compartment storage, Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case, Rear power sliding window, Second–row heated seats, Automatic high–beam headlamp control, Front LED fog lamps, LED reflector headlamps, 19–speaker harman/kardon premium sound, 12–inch touchscreen, Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection, Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Includes passive tuned mass damper</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dual–Pane Panoramic Sunroof</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Power running boards</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Rear wheelhouse liners</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>20x9–inch Premium Painted Polished wheels</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Class IV hitch receiver</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

