2023 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,340 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 RAM 1500 LARAMIE 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 ENGINE W/ FUELSAVER MDS & E-TORQUE
395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.21 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 8,120 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,760 LBS | GVWR: 7,100 LBS
10.5L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.5L/100KM CITY | 12.L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" PREMIUM PAINTED POLISHED WHEELS
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Full–Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Rain Brake Support, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, Remote start system, Supplemental front seat–side air bags, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain front and rear air bags
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Billet Silver Metallic
Sport Appearance Package:
Leather–faced bucket seats, Sport performance hood, Wireless charging pad
Trailer Tow Group:
Trailer reverse steering control, Trailer tire pressure monitoring, Trailer tow mirrors, Trailer Brake Control
Laramie Level B Equipment Group:
Uconnect 5W NAV with 12–inch display, Second–row in–floor storage bins, Rear underseat compartment storage, Electronic shift–on–demand transfer case, Rear power sliding window, Second–row heated seats, Automatic high–beam headlamp control, Front LED fog lamps, LED reflector headlamps, 19–speaker harman/kardon premium sound, 12–inch touchscreen, Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection, Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist with stop
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine w/FuelSaver MDS & eTorque:
Includes passive tuned mass damper
Dual–Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Power running boards
Rear wheelhouse liners
20x9–inch Premium Painted Polished wheels
Class IV hitch receiver
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
