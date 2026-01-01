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<ul data-start=1678 data-end=2206><li data-section-id=5ph0mv data-start=2157 data-end=2206><p data-start=0 data-end=106>2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Sport 1 RWD– Argent Silver Metallic | Glass Roof | 33 Display | Heated Seats & Wheel</p><p data-start=108 data-end=296><strong data-start=108 data-end=152>UP TO 505 KM OF ESTIMATED ELECTRIC RANGE</strong><br data-start=152 data-end=155><strong data-start=155 data-end=191>2.7 Le/100km Combined Efficiency</strong><br data-start=191 data-end=194><strong data-start=194 data-end=258>Ultium EV Platform | RWD | DC Fast Charging Ready</strong></p><p data-start=298 data-end=634>Experience all-electric luxury in this stunning 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Sport 1 finished in elegant Argent Silver Metallic with Noir interior. Built on GM’s advanced Ultium platform, the LYRIQ combines premium comfort, cutting-edge technology, and impressive EV efficiency in a bold luxury SUV package.</p><p data-start=636 data-end=1006>Equipped with a 33-inch advanced colour LED display with Google built-in compatibility, wireless phone charging, SiriusXM with 360L, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient interior lighting, this LYRIQ delivers a refined and connected driving experience.</p><p data-start=1008 data-end=1290>The panoramic fixed glass roof with power shade adds an open-air feel to the upscale cabin, while slimline LED headlamps, illuminated rear spoiler accents, and striking 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels give the LYRIQ a modern Cadillac presence.</p><p data-start=1292 data-end=1653>Safety and driver assistance technologies include HD Surround Vision, enhanced automatic parking assist, blind zone steering assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear pedestrian alert, rear cross traffic braking, reverse automatic braking, and enhanced automatic emergency braking.</p><p data-start=1655 data-end=1668>Key Features:</p><ul data-start=1669 data-end=2224><li data-section-id=1wy4p8b data-start=1669 data-end=1686> </li><li data-section-id=z6xm54 data-start=1687 data-end=1707>Ultium EV Platform</li><li data-section-id=1dn2y4m data-start=1708 data-end=1737>33 Advanced Colour Display</li><li data-section-id=xs7i9v data-start=1738 data-end=1769>Google Built-In Compatibility</li><li data-section-id=1s5pcp2 data-start=1770 data-end=1805>Fixed Glass Roof with Power Shade</li><li data-section-id=6cci00 data-start=1806 data-end=1826>Heated Front Seats</li><li data-section-id=1i2nho7 data-start=1827 data-end=1850>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li data-section-id=13nkkzv data-start=1851 data-end=1876>Wireless Phone Charging</li><li data-section-id=1cmj2dq data-start=1877 data-end=1902>Adaptive Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=lf0hbq data-start=1903 data-end=1923>HD Surround Vision</li><li data-section-id=o6r5i4 data-start=1924 data-end=1959>Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist</li><li data-section-id=148jm4h data-start=1960 data-end=1988>Blind Zone Steering Assist</li><li data-section-id=6si8gp data-start=1989 data-end=2019>20 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=fbo29j data-start=2020 data-end=2036>Power Liftgate</li><li data-section-id=1h4ldw8 data-start=2037 data-end=2055>RainSense Wipers</li><li data-section-id=c3d4h2 data-start=2056 data-end=2093>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li><li data-section-id=9lvors data-start=2094 data-end=2147>Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</li><li data-section-id=5ph0mv data-start=2148 data-end=2197>Cadillac Connected Services & OnStar Capability</li><li data-section-id=1t40otn data-start=2198 data-end=2224>All-Weather Floor Liners</li></ul></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

30,496 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14091123

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

Sport

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1778698402
  2. 1778698402
  3. 1778698402
Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,496KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKPTRK7RZ132752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 75028
  • Mileage 30,496 KM

Vehicle Description

  • 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Sport 1 RWD– Argent Silver Metallic | Glass Roof | 33" Display | Heated Seats & Wheel

    UP TO 505 KM OF ESTIMATED ELECTRIC RANGE
    2.7 Le/100km Combined Efficiency
    Ultium EV Platform | RWD | DC Fast Charging Ready

    Experience all-electric luxury in this stunning 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Sport 1 finished in elegant Argent Silver Metallic with Noir interior. Built on GM’s advanced Ultium platform, the LYRIQ combines premium comfort, cutting-edge technology, and impressive EV efficiency in a bold luxury SUV package.

    Equipped with a 33-inch advanced colour LED display with Google built-in compatibility, wireless phone charging, SiriusXM with 360L, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient interior lighting, this LYRIQ delivers a refined and connected driving experience.

    The panoramic fixed glass roof with power shade adds an open-air feel to the upscale cabin, while slimline LED headlamps, illuminated rear spoiler accents, and striking 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels give the LYRIQ a modern Cadillac presence.

    Safety and driver assistance technologies include HD Surround Vision, enhanced automatic parking assist, blind zone steering assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear pedestrian alert, rear cross traffic braking, reverse automatic braking, and enhanced automatic emergency braking.

    Key Features:

    •  
    • Ultium EV Platform
    • 33" Advanced Colour Display
    • Google Built-In Compatibility
    • Fixed Glass Roof with Power Shade
    • Heated Front Seats
    • Heated Steering Wheel
    • Wireless Phone Charging
    • Adaptive Cruise Control
    • HD Surround Vision
    • Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
    • Blind Zone Steering Assist
    • 20" Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
    • Power Liftgate
    • RainSense Wipers
    • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
    • Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
    • Cadillac Connected Services & OnStar Capability
    • All-Weather Floor Liners

 

One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ