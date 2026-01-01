$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ
Sport
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ
Sport
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 75028
- Mileage 30,496 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Sport 1 RWD– Argent Silver Metallic | Glass Roof | 33" Display | Heated Seats & Wheel
UP TO 505 KM OF ESTIMATED ELECTRIC RANGE
2.7 Le/100km Combined Efficiency
Ultium EV Platform | RWD | DC Fast Charging Ready
Experience all-electric luxury in this stunning 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Sport 1 finished in elegant Argent Silver Metallic with Noir interior. Built on GM’s advanced Ultium platform, the LYRIQ combines premium comfort, cutting-edge technology, and impressive EV efficiency in a bold luxury SUV package.
Equipped with a 33-inch advanced colour LED display with Google built-in compatibility, wireless phone charging, SiriusXM with 360L, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient interior lighting, this LYRIQ delivers a refined and connected driving experience.
The panoramic fixed glass roof with power shade adds an open-air feel to the upscale cabin, while slimline LED headlamps, illuminated rear spoiler accents, and striking 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels give the LYRIQ a modern Cadillac presence.
Safety and driver assistance technologies include HD Surround Vision, enhanced automatic parking assist, blind zone steering assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, rear pedestrian alert, rear cross traffic braking, reverse automatic braking, and enhanced automatic emergency braking.
Key Features:
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- Ultium EV Platform
- 33" Advanced Colour Display
- Google Built-In Compatibility
- Fixed Glass Roof with Power Shade
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- HD Surround Vision
- Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
- Blind Zone Steering Assist
- 20" Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Power Liftgate
- RainSense Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Cadillac Connected Services & OnStar Capability
- All-Weather Floor Liners
One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
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