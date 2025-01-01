$63,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 48,742 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 4WD CREW CAB 159" CUSTOM
6.6L V8 DI VVT ENGINE
401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 16,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,779 LBS | GVWR: 10,850 LBS
ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ GRAZEN METALLIC ACCENTS
SAFETY & SECURITY
Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Seat Reminder
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, External Engine Oil Cooler, Auxiliary Ext. Transmission Oil Cooler, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
SiriusXM Capable, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 w/ 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Pass-Through to Phone, and Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, OnStar & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable
INTERIOR
Cruise Control, Colour-Keyed Carpeting with Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats w/ Covered Storage, Armrest and Under-Seat Storage (Lockable), Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor System
EXTERIOR
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels with Grazen Metallic Accents, Power Adjustable Mirrors w/ Heated Upper Glass, Lower Convex Mirror & Integrated Turn Signals, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Integrated Bedstep, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, Black Front Recovery Hooks
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
