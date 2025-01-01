Menu
2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 4WD CREW CAB 159 CUSTOM

6.6L V8 DI VVT ENGINE

401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 16,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,779 LBS | GVWR: 10,850 LBS

ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20 ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ GRAZEN METALLIC ACCENTS

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Seat Reminder

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Heavy-Duty Air Filter, External Engine Oil Cooler, Auxiliary Ext. Transmission Oil Cooler, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance, Brake Pad Wear Indicator

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

SiriusXM Capable, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 w/ 7 Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Pass-Through to Phone, and Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, OnStar & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable

INTERIOR

Cruise Control, Colour-Keyed Carpeting with Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats w/ Covered Storage, Armrest and Under-Seat Storage (Lockable), Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor System

EXTERIOR

20 Machined Aluminum Wheels with Grazen Metallic Accents, Power Adjustable Mirrors w/ Heated Upper Glass, Lower Convex Mirror & Integrated Turn Signals, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Integrated Bedstep, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 12 Tie Downs in Cargo Bed, Black Front Recovery Hooks

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

1-844-682-3325

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
48,742KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GC4YME76R1114514

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

