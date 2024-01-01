Menu
2024 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD CREW CAB 147" AT4

DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL

305 HORSEPOWER | 495 LB-FT OF TORQUE

TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.23 | GVWR: 7,200 LBS

8.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 10.4L/100KM CITY | 9.6L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20 MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ CARBON GREY METALLIC ACCENTS

 

 

SAFETY & SECURITY 

Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Front & Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Safety Alert Seat, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL 

Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Autotrac Transfer Case, Off-Road Suspension with 2 Lift and Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY 

GMC Premium Infotainment System, 13.4 Colour Touchscreen with Google Built-in  Compatibility Including Nav Capability, Bluetooth for Most Phones, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, In-Vehicle Trailering App, OnStar & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 12.3 Digital Driver Information Centre, Keyless Open & Remote Start

INTERIOR

 Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard  Seats, Wireless Charging, Bose Premium Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, 10-way Power Seats, Power Rake and Telescoping Steering Column, Driver Seat & Mirror Memory, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Premium Floor Liners, Rear-Window Defogger 

EXTERIOR

 LED Cargo Area Lighting, Spray-on Bedliner, GMC Multi-Pro Tailgate, Power Folding & Heated  Mirrors with Auto-Dim LED Headlamps & Taillamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Fog Lamps, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Exhaust, Red Front Recovery Hooks

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

AT4 Premium Package:
Universal Home Remote, Rear Sliding Power Window, Sport Steps

Power Sunroof

20 Machined Aluminum Wheels With Carbon Grey Metallic Accents

Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You! Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2024 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD CREW CAB 147" AT4

DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL

305 HORSEPOWER | 495 LB-FT OF TORQUE

TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.23 | GVWR: 7,200 LBS

8.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 10.4L/100KM CITY | 9.6L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ CARBON GREY METALLIC ACCENTS

 

 

SAFETY & SECURITY

Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Front & Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Safety Alert Seat, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Autotrac Transfer Case, Off-Road Suspension with 2" Lift and Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

GMC Premium Infotainment System, 13.4" Colour Touchscreen with Google Built-in  Compatibility Including Nav Capability, Bluetooth for Most Phones, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, In-Vehicle Trailering App, OnStar & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 12.3" Digital Driver Information Centre, Keyless Open & Remote Start

INTERIOR

Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard  Seats, Wireless Charging, Bose Premium Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, 10-way Power Seats, Power Rake and Telescoping Steering Column, Driver Seat & Mirror Memory, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Premium Floor Liners, Rear-Window Defogger

EXTERIOR

LED Cargo Area Lighting, Spray-on Bedliner, GMC Multi-Pro Tailgate, Power Folding & Heated  Mirrors with Auto-Dim LED Headlamps & Taillamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Fog Lamps, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Exhaust, Red Front Recovery Hooks

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

AT4 Premium Package:
Universal Home Remote, Rear Sliding Power Window, Sport Steps

Power Sunroof

20" Machined Aluminum Wheels With Carbon Grey Metallic Accents

Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325

