$77,998+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" AT4
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black w/ Kalahari Inserts
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,404 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD CREW CAB 147" AT4
DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL
305 HORSEPOWER | 495 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | REAR AXLE RATIO: 3.23 | GVWR: 7,200 LBS
8.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 10.4L/100KM CITY | 9.6L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ CARBON GREY METALLIC ACCENTS
SAFETY & SECURITY
Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Front & Rear Park Assist, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Safety Alert Seat, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Autotrac Transfer Case, Off-Road Suspension with 2" Lift and Monotube Shocks, Skid Plates, Hill Descent Control, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, 120V Power Outlet in Cargo Bed & Instrument Panel, Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
GMC Premium Infotainment System, 13.4" Colour Touchscreen with Google Built-in Compatibility Including Nav Capability, Bluetooth for Most Phones, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, In-Vehicle Trailering App, OnStar & Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Radio Capable, 12.3" Digital Driver Information Centre, Keyless Open & Remote Start
INTERIOR
Heated/Ventilated Driver and Front Passenger Bucket Seats, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Wireless Charging, Bose Premium Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, 10-way Power Seats, Power Rake and Telescoping Steering Column, Driver Seat & Mirror Memory, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Premium Floor Liners, Rear-Window Defogger
EXTERIOR
LED Cargo Area Lighting, Spray-on Bedliner, GMC Multi-Pro Tailgate, Power Folding & Heated Mirrors with Auto-Dim LED Headlamps & Taillamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Fog Lamps, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rain Sensing Wipers, Dual Exhaust, Red Front Recovery Hooks
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
AT4 Premium Package:
Universal Home Remote, Rear Sliding Power Window, Sport Steps
Power Sunroof
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels With Carbon Grey Metallic Accents
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles.
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
1-844-682-3325