Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 2,750 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a sleek, all-electric ride that's sure to turn heads? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2025 Eclipse EV Nova Lite, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This beauty boasts a vibrant blue exterior that perfectly complements its sophisticated black interior. With only 2,750km on the odometer, this car is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Its automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive setup promise a smooth and engaging driving experience, making every journey a pleasure.
This Eclipse EV Nova Lite is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Step into the future with a vehicle that embraces cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainable driving. This two-door electric vehicle is a testament to innovative design and efficiency, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising along scenic routes. Contact Fusion Auto Sales today to learn more about this exceptional EV!
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Eclipse EV Nova Lite:
- Silent Powerhouse: Experience the thrill of instant torque and whisper-quiet operation.
- Eco-Conscious Drive: Embrace a greener lifestyle with zero tailpipe emissions.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with its futuristic and eye-catching exterior.
- Effortless Performance: Enjoy the smooth, seamless acceleration of an automatic transmission.
- Low Mileage: With only 2,750km, it's practically brand new.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
