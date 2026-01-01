$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 39,378 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van High Roof Extended combines premium commercial capability, advanced technology, and exceptional cargo versatility. Built on the extended 170-inch wheelbase platform with high roof configuration, this diesel-powered Sprinter is ideal for fleet operators, delivery services, trades, and luxury camper conversions.
Standard Features Include:
2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine
9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
170-Inch Extended Wheelbase
High Roof Configuration
Cargo Van Body Style
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Crosswind Assist
Active Brake Assist
Attention Assist
Blind Spot Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Adaptive ESP Load Management
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Stability Assist
High Beam Assist
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
270-Degree Rear Cargo Doors
Sliding Passenger Side Cargo Door
Remote Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
MBUX Multimedia System
10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Wireless Android Auto
USB-C Charging Ports
Voice Control
Navigation Preparation
Rear View Camera
Digital Rearview Mirror Capability
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Overhead Storage Shelf
Full Interior Cargo Wall Paneling
Cargo Tie Down Points
Rubberized Cargo Flooring
12V Power Outlet
Fleet Telematics Capability
Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC Available
360 Camera Available
Parking Package Available
Trailer Hitch Preparation
Heavy Duty Battery
Upfitter Switches
High Payload Capacity
Extended Cargo Volume
Factory Steel Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
The Sprinter Extended High Roof offers outstanding interior cargo space, diesel efficiency, and Mercedes-Benz commercial durability, making it one of the most versatile and sought-after full-size cargo vans on the market today.
One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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