2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

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<div class=qMYqUG_convSearchResultHighlightRoot><div class= data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:cfc51aa7-37b1-461d-8ddc-084da62e3f93-1 data-is-intersecting=true><div class=relative w-full overflow-visible><section class=text-token-text-primary w-full focus:outline-none [--shadow-height:45px] has-data-writing-block:pointer-events-none has-data-writing-block:-mt-(--shadow-height) has-data-writing-block:pt-(--shadow-height) [&:has([data-writing-block])>*]:pointer-events-auto R6Vx5W_threadScrollVars scroll-mb-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom,0px)+var(--thread-response-height))] scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))] dir=auto data-turn-id=request-WEB:cfc51aa7-37b1-461d-8ddc-084da62e3f93-1 data-turn-id-container=request-WEB:cfc51aa7-37b1-461d-8ddc-084da62e3f93-1 data-testid=conversation-turn-4 data-scroll-anchor=false data-turn=assistant><div class=text-base my-auto mx-auto pb-10 [--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-xs,calc(var(--spacing)*4))] @w-sm/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-sm,calc(var(--spacing)*6))] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)><div class=[--thread-content-max-width:40rem] @w-lg/main:[--thread-content-max-width:48rem] mx-auto max-w-(--thread-content-max-width) flex-1 group/turn-messages focus-visible:outline-hidden relative flex w-full min-w-0 flex-col agent-turn><div class=flex max-w-full flex-col gap-4 grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message relative flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 text-start break-words whitespace-normal outline-none keyboard-focused:focus-ring [.text-message+&]:mt-1 dir=auto tabindex=0 data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=6033f7b2-a479-4956-af47-da832e8d95ba data-message-model-slug=gpt-5-5 data-turn-start-message=true><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden><div class=markdown prose dark:prose-invert wrap-break-word w-full light markdown-new-styling><p data-start=0 data-end=339>The 2025 <span class=hover:entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline><span class=whitespace-normal>Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van High Roof Extended</span></span> combines premium commercial capability, advanced technology, and exceptional cargo versatility. Built on the extended 170-inch wheelbase platform with high roof configuration, this diesel-powered Sprinter is ideal for fleet operators, delivery services, trades, and luxury camper conversions.</p><p data-start=341 data-end=367>Standard Features Include:</p><p data-start=369 data-end=1867>2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine<br data-start=404 data-end=407>9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission<br data-start=447 data-end=450>Rear Wheel Drive<br data-start=466 data-end=469>170-Inch Extended Wheelbase<br data-start=496 data-end=499>High Roof Configuration<br data-start=522 data-end=525>Cargo Van Body Style<br data-start=545 data-end=548>Electronic Stability Program (ESP)<br data-start=582 data-end=585>Crosswind Assist<br data-start=601 data-end=604>Active Brake Assist<br data-start=623 data-end=626>Attention Assist<br data-start=642 data-end=645>Blind Spot Assist<br data-start=662 data-end=665>Lane Keeping Assist<br data-start=684 data-end=687>Adaptive ESP Load Management<br data-start=715 data-end=718>Hill Start Assist<br data-start=735 data-end=738>Trailer Stability Assist<br data-start=762 data-end=765>High Beam Assist<br data-start=781 data-end=784>Rain Sensing Wipers<br data-start=803 data-end=806>LED Headlights<br data-start=820 data-end=823>LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=849 data-end=852>Heated Power Exterior Mirrors<br data-start=881 data-end=884>270-Degree Rear Cargo Doors<br data-start=911 data-end=914>Sliding Passenger Side Cargo Door<br data-start=947 data-end=950>Remote Keyless Entry<br data-start=970 data-end=973>Push Button Start<br data-start=990 data-end=993>Multifunction Steering Wheel<br data-start=1021 data-end=1024>Leatherette Seating Surfaces<br data-start=1052 data-end=1055>Heated Front Seats<br data-start=1073 data-end=1076>6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat<br data-start=1104 data-end=1107>MBUX Multimedia System<br data-start=1129 data-end=1132>10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display<br data-start=1162 data-end=1165>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling<br data-start=1193 data-end=1196>Wireless Apple CarPlay<br data-start=1218 data-end=1221>Wireless Android Auto<br data-start=1242 data-end=1245>USB-C Charging Ports<br data-start=1265 data-end=1268>Voice Control<br data-start=1281 data-end=1284>Navigation Preparation<br data-start=1306 data-end=1309>Rear View Camera<br data-start=1325 data-end=1328>Digital Rearview Mirror Capability<br data-start=1362 data-end=1365>Air Conditioning<br data-start=1381 data-end=1384>Cruise Control<br data-start=1398 data-end=1401>Power Windows<br data-start=1414 data-end=1417>Power Door Locks<br data-start=1433 data-end=1436>Overhead Storage Shelf<br data-start=1458 data-end=1461>Full Interior Cargo Wall Paneling<br data-start=1494 data-end=1497>Cargo Tie Down Points<br data-start=1518 data-end=1521>Rubberized Cargo Flooring<br data-start=1546 data-end=1549>12V Power Outlet<br data-start=1565 data-end=1568>Fleet Telematics Capability<br data-start=1595 data-end=1598>Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC Available<br data-start=1640 data-end=1643>360 Camera Available<br data-start=1663 data-end=1666>Parking Package Available<br data-start=1691 data-end=1694>Trailer Hitch Preparation<br data-start=1719 data-end=1722>Heavy Duty Battery<br data-start=1740 data-end=1743>Upfitter Switches<br data-start=1760 data-end=1763>High Payload Capacity<br data-start=1784 data-end=1787>Extended Cargo Volume<br data-start=1808 data-end=1811>Factory Steel Wheels<br data-start=1831 data-end=1834>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</p><p data-start=1869 data-end=2096 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>The Sprinter Extended High Roof offers outstanding interior cargo space, diesel efficiency, and Mercedes-Benz commercial durability, making it one of the most versatile and sought-after full-size cargo vans on the market today.</p></div></div></div></div><div class=z-0 flex min-h-[46px] justify-start> </div><div class=mt-3 w-full empty:hidden><div class=text-center> </div></div></div></div></section><div class=contents> </div></div></div></div><div class=pointer-events-none -mt-px h-px translate-y-[calc(var(--scroll-root-safe-area-inset-bottom)-14*var(--spacing))] aria-hidden=true> </div><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

39,378 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

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2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

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$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,378KM
VIN W1Y4KCHY8SP791438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 39,378 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo Van High Roof Extended combines premium commercial capability, advanced technology, and exceptional cargo versatility. Built on the extended 170-inch wheelbase platform with high roof configuration, this diesel-powered Sprinter is ideal for fleet operators, delivery services, trades, and luxury camper conversions.

Standard Features Include:

2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo Diesel Engine
9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
Rear Wheel Drive
170-Inch Extended Wheelbase
High Roof Configuration
Cargo Van Body Style
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Crosswind Assist
Active Brake Assist
Attention Assist
Blind Spot Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Adaptive ESP Load Management
Hill Start Assist
Trailer Stability Assist
High Beam Assist
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
270-Degree Rear Cargo Doors
Sliding Passenger Side Cargo Door
Remote Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Leatherette Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
MBUX Multimedia System
10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Wireless Android Auto
USB-C Charging Ports
Voice Control
Navigation Preparation
Rear View Camera
Digital Rearview Mirror Capability
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Overhead Storage Shelf
Full Interior Cargo Wall Paneling
Cargo Tie Down Points
Rubberized Cargo Flooring
12V Power Outlet
Fleet Telematics Capability
Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC Available
360 Camera Available
Parking Package Available
Trailer Hitch Preparation
Heavy Duty Battery
Upfitter Switches
High Payload Capacity
Extended Cargo Volume
Factory Steel Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitoring System

The Sprinter Extended High Roof offers outstanding interior cargo space, diesel efficiency, and Mercedes-Benz commercial durability, making it one of the most versatile and sought-after full-size cargo vans on the market today.

    

One Key Guaranteed with purchase. if we have a second key it will be provided, additional keys/fobs availble at a cost

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$58,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2025 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter