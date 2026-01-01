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2026 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2026 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,909KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVGKS0TJ161906
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,909 KM
Vehicle Description
2026 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD 2.5L DOHC 8-Speed Automatic Sterling Gray Metallic AWD.
** Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
What is Live Market Pricing?
Lally Chevrolet, we've changed the way we sell new and pre-owned vehicles with Live Market Pricing. Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Negotiations, trade value, hidden fees and the time a purchase takes is enough to make anyone nervous.
How does a customer know if they are getting a good deal or not?
How do dealerships like Lally Chevrolet even set prices?
In today's customer-centric, tech-savvy world, where is the transparency in the car buying process?
We want to make your vehicle purchasing experience stress-free, simple, enjoyable and transparent. So we've made the struggle of negotiating a thing of the past!
No More Stressful Negotiations!
Purchasing your next vehicle shouldn't feel like a battle. Our team at Lally Chevrolet does not want you to go home wondering if you could have gotten a better deal or not. So, we are offering you the best deal possible, the fair value, with Live Market Pricing.
How Does Live Market Pricing Work?
With Live Market Pricing, our team checks the fair value of our vehicles every day, comparing equally-equipped vehicles in a 300 kilometer radius of our market area. Then, we update our inventory prices in real-time to reflect the current market price.
This allows us to price our vehicles in our market area fairly while passing the savings onto you. With Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing system, you can rest assured that you're getting the most competitive price around town.
These real-time results offer fair pricing for you, the customer, and eliminates the need for negotiations. Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing ensures:
? no pricing games
? no stressful negotiations or pressure situations
? no mark-up to mark-down gimmicks
? no hassling
? no haggling
? no more guessing
.
** Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
What is Live Market Pricing?
Lally Chevrolet, we've changed the way we sell new and pre-owned vehicles with Live Market Pricing. Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Negotiations, trade value, hidden fees and the time a purchase takes is enough to make anyone nervous.
How does a customer know if they are getting a good deal or not?
How do dealerships like Lally Chevrolet even set prices?
In today's customer-centric, tech-savvy world, where is the transparency in the car buying process?
We want to make your vehicle purchasing experience stress-free, simple, enjoyable and transparent. So we've made the struggle of negotiating a thing of the past!
No More Stressful Negotiations!
Purchasing your next vehicle shouldn't feel like a battle. Our team at Lally Chevrolet does not want you to go home wondering if you could have gotten a better deal or not. So, we are offering you the best deal possible, the fair value, with Live Market Pricing.
How Does Live Market Pricing Work?
With Live Market Pricing, our team checks the fair value of our vehicles every day, comparing equally-equipped vehicles in a 300 kilometer radius of our market area. Then, we update our inventory prices in real-time to reflect the current market price.
This allows us to price our vehicles in our market area fairly while passing the savings onto you. With Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing system, you can rest assured that you're getting the most competitive price around town.
These real-time results offer fair pricing for you, the customer, and eliminates the need for negotiations. Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing ensures:
? no pricing games
? no stressful negotiations or pressure situations
? no mark-up to mark-down gimmicks
? no hassling
? no haggling
? no more guessing
.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2026 Chevrolet Traverse