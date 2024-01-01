Menu
2018 Hyundai Kona Preferred *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2018 Hyundai KONA

119,830 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree

119,830KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K22AA3JU095407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S24656
  • Mileage 119,830 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Kona Preferred *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 83,237 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred 119,830 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback LE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback LE 77,687 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email My Motors.ca

2018 Hyundai KONA