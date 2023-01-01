Menu
Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2019 Hyundai KONA

111,225 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
Essential

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,4 Door,Power Windows,Gas,Air Conditioning,Tilt,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Usb,Cloth,Abs,Bluetooth,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
PULSE RED MICA

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

