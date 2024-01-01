Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

93,995 KM

Details Features

$44,975

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$44,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,995KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EEL5KZ271820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2797X
  • Mileage 93,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$44,975

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2019 GMC Sierra 1500