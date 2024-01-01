Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

74,152 KM

Details Features

$44,984

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$44,984

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,152KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED6KZ277352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24G400AX
  • Mileage 74,152 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

2019 GMC Sierra 1500