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2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT Sunroof - $123 B/W - Low Mileage
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT Sunroof - $123 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$14,763
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,448KM
VIN KL8CF6SA1LC408152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pink
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26259A
- Mileage 53,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free on Carfax Report, Non-Smoker, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Local Trade not a Rental, Certified, Low Mileage!
Compare at $15354 - Kia of Timmins is just $14763!
From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, the Chevy Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle any city street. This 2020 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better.
This low mileage hatchback has just 53,448 km. It's Pink in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $19126 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Compare at $15354 - Kia of Timmins is just $14763!
From downtown to uptown and everywhere in between, the Chevy Spark offers the spunk and versatility to tackle any city street. This 2020 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The 2020 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive and perfect for navigating through busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight a larger SUV. The interior is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it comes loaded with some technology to make your drive even better.
This low mileage hatchback has just 53,448 km. It's Pink in colour. It has a CVT transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This amazing compact car comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability plus it also comes with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM radio, a built in rear vision camera and bluetooth streaming audio. Additional features on this upgraded trim include cruise and audio controls on the steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 60/40 split rear seat, air conditioning and it also comes with LED signature lighting and OnStar via Chevrolet Connected Access.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $122.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $19126 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Alternator, 80 amps
Engine, 1.4L DOHC 4-cylinder MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Jack, mechanical with tools
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio
Interior
Cabin Air Filter
Outside Temperature Display
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
Coat hooks, rear seat
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Storage, lower centre IP bin
Storage, passenger IP storage tray
Windows, Power with driver express up/down
Seat adjuster, front passenger, manual recline
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver Information Centre, enhanced monochromatic display
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps (Included and only available with (CF5) power sunroof.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Silver accents
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not monitor spare tire)
Exterior
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, chrome
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Grille, chrome
Sunroof, power, sliding
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Spoiler, rear, Aero
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Mouldings, chrome belt-line
Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour
Liftgate trim, chrome
Wheel, 14" (35.6 cm) steel spare
Headlamps, halogen projector with automatic exterior lamp control
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
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705-267-XXXX(click to show)
$14,763
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2020 Chevrolet Spark