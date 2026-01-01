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2004 Honda Civic
LX
2004 Honda Civic
LX
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
204,134KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES16684H931897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2383
- Mileage 204,134 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Intermittent front wipers
Safety
Dual front airbags
Additional Features
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
SPLIT-BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
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$6,999
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AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2004 Honda Civic