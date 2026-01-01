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2004 Honda Civic

204,134 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2004 Honda Civic

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14517838

2004 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

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Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
204,134KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGES16684H931897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2383
  • Mileage 204,134 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Cloth Upholstery

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Intermittent front wipers

Safety

Dual front airbags

Additional Features

KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
SPLIT-BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
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416.500.5311

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2004 Honda Civic