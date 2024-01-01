Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

130,200 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

Classic

Watch This Vehicle

Classic

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

130,200KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 4JGAB57E84A467062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,200 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 130000 KM! A OLD COUPLE'S CAR. CAR IS OLD, SOME MINOR RUST HERE AND THERE!

BUT MECHANICALLY VERY GOOD! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK VERY STRONG! STILL DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH! ALL POWER WINDOWS AND SUNROOF WORK! HEAT WORD!  FOUR ALMOST BRAND NEW WINTER

TIRES! IDEALLY FOR WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! FRAME STILL IN GOOD CONDITION!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

