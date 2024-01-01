$2,988+ tax & licensing
2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class
Classic
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$2,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,200 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 130000 KM! A OLD COUPLE'S CAR. CAR IS OLD, SOME MINOR RUST HERE AND THERE!
BUT MECHANICALLY VERY GOOD! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION WORK VERY STRONG! STILL DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH! ALL POWER WINDOWS AND SUNROOF WORK! HEAT WORD! FOUR ALMOST BRAND NEW WINTER
TIRES! IDEALLY FOR WINTER BEATER! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! FRAME STILL IN GOOD CONDITION!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
