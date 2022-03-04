Menu
2004 Toyota Camry

629,412 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

2004 Toyota Camry

2004 Toyota Camry

LE-4 CYLINDER-NO RUST!

2004 Toyota Camry

LE-4 CYLINDER-NO RUST!

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

629,412KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8540180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 629,412 KM

Vehicle Description

 2004 TOYOTA CAMRY LE - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE - 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, PM, PS, PB, PDL,, AND MORE!  CARFAX REPORT-PLEASE CLICK ON ATTACHED LINK TO VIEW FREE REPORT https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CiJlR4fdohoZtYGgO0zsH4HQRn3TT+Dh THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:  CARFAX VEHCLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS, BOOKS & 2 KEYS YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$ (BEING SOLD AS-IS / NOT CERTIFIED- AS TRADED IN)  PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING!   AT THIS PRICE (BEING SOLD "AS-IS" - NOT CERTIFIED) AS TRADED IN), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”   HST, LICENCE AND OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.  NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!   PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY FOR THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17 TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.  

Vehicle Features

LE-4 CYLINDER - NO EXTERIOR RUST!
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

