2020 Honda CR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 1em;>2020 HONDA CRV EX-L***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHER/POWER GLASS MOONROOF/BLIND SPOT MONITORING/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT/HEATED POWER SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!</span></p><p>HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA</p><p>2020 HONDA CRV EX-L MODEL - BACK UP CAMERA, 4 CYL, (2.4 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., BLIND SPOT MONITORING, FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!<br /><br /><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</strong></em></span><br /><br />***FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN/NO INSURANCE CLAIMS-TO VIEW, CLICK ON LINK VBELOW.</p><p><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JcTeMr87J+E3/udXzb4YM577WrF92ftv>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JcTeMr87J+E3/udXzb4YM577WrF92ftv</a><br /><br />***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!<br /><br />YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$<br /><br />AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”<br /><br />HST, MTO LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.<br /><br />NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!<br /><br />PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.<br /><br />RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.<br /><br />855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17<br />TORONTO, ONTARIO<br />M3J 2X3<br /><br />416-274-AUTO (2886)<br /><br />WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.<br /><br />SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!<br /><br />WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br /><br /></p><p>2020 HONDA CRV EX-L *****ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*****</p><p>POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE<br />PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER<br />BLIND SPIT MONITORING</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>Power locks</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>Power mirrors</span></p><p>Heated Power mirrors<br />Power steering<br />Power & Remote tailgate<br />Tilt & Telescopic wheel <br />Power windows<br />Rear window defroster<br />PWR. HEATED Bucket seats<br />Heated Power Seats<br />Leather seats<br />Power seats<br />Airbag: driver, passenger & side<br />Alarm<br />Anti-lock brakes<br />Backup CAMERA & parking sensors<br />Fog lights<br />XENON LIGHTS<br />Traction control<br />Driver Air Bag<br />Passenger Air Bag;<br />Security System<br />Side Air Bag<br />Rear Window Defrost<br />Air Conditioning<br />Cruise Control<br />Child Seat Anchors<br />Stability Control<br />DUAL Climate Control<br />STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS<br />Automatic Headlights<br />Rain Sensing Wipers<br />Tire Pressure Monitor<br />Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers<br />Remote Trunk Release<br />Power Driver Seat<br />Rear view Camera<br />Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode<br />Bluetooth Connection<br />Heated Front Seat(s)<br />Tinted Glass<br />Power Passenger Seat<br />Satellite Radio<br />Rear Parking Aid<br />Lumbar Support<br />Anti-Theft System<br />Push Button Start<br />Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror</p>

2020 Honda CR-V

55,912 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD-1 LOCAL OWNER! NO INSUR. CLAIMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD-1 LOCAL OWNER! NO INSUR. CLAIMS!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

  1. 1713397205
  2. 1713397205
  3. 1713397205
  4. 1713397205
  5. 1713397174
  6. 1713397205
  7. 1713397205
  8. 1713397205
  9. 1713397828
  10. 1713397828
  11. 1713397828
  12. 1713397828
  13. 1713397828
  14. 1713397828
  15. 1713397747
  16. 1713397828
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,912KM
Used
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,912 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 HONDA CRV EX-L***ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE***! FULLY LOADED!! LEATHER/POWER GLASS MOONROOF/BLIND SPOT MONITORING/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT/HEATED POWER SEATS,.... AND MUCH MORE!! FULLY LOADED!!

HST, LICENCE, AND OMVIC FEE ($12.50) ARE EXTRA

2020 HONDA CRV "EX-L" MODEL - BACK UP CAMERA, 4 CYL, (2.4 LITRE) - AUTO. TRANS., BLIND SPOT MONITORING, FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AIR CONDITIONING WITH CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, ALLOY WHEELS, PM, PS, PB, PDL - KEY LESS ENTRY AND MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE "ALL INCLUDED" IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT-CLEAN/NO INSURANCE CLAIMS-TO VIEW, CLICK ON LINK VBELOW.

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JcTeMr87J+E3/udXzb4YM577WrF92ftv

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS INCLUDED!

YOU CERTIFY, AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST, "MTO" LICENCE FEE & OMVIC FEE ($10.00) EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-"AUTO" (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO
M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

WE ARE AN "OMVIC" CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!

WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

2020 HONDA CRV EX-L *****ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE*****

POWER GLASS MOON ROOF WITH SUNSHADE
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH CD PLAYER
BLIND SPIT MONITORING

Power locks

Power mirrors

Heated Power mirrors
Power steering
Power & Remote tailgate
Tilt & Telescopic wheel 
Power windows
Rear window defroster
PWR. HEATED Bucket seats
Heated Power Seats
Leather seats
Power seats
Airbag: driver, passenger & side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Backup CAMERA & parking sensors
Fog lights
XENON LIGHTS
Traction control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag;
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
DUAL Climate Control
STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tire Pressure Monitor
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Driver Seat
Rear view Camera
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Heated Front Seat(s)
Tinted Glass
Power Passenger Seat
Satellite Radio
Rear Parking Aid
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Rear view Mirror

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
1 LOCAL OWNER!!
NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!!!
YES,....ONLY 55,912 KMS!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Used 2012 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX TURBO-YES,.ONLY 99,072MS! 1 SENIOR OWNER for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX TURBO-YES,.ONLY 99,072MS! 1 SENIOR OWNER 99,072 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE-YES,....ONLY 144,657KMS!!! for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE-YES,....ONLY 144,657KMS!!! 144,657 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CXL1 for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CXL1 225,788 KM $3,499 + tax & lic

Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-274-XXXX

(click to show)

416-274-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V