2006 Ferrari F430

16,546 KM

Details Description Features

$174,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
F1 Spider, 483HP, F1 GEARBOX, BREMBO, LSD, CARBON

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

16,546KM
Used
  • Stock #: PC8594
  • VIN: ZFFEW59A660147771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 16,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 FERRARI F430 F1 SPIDER | 4.3L V8 | 483HP | F1 GEARBOX | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST SYSTEM | ELECTRONIC DIFFERENTIAL | BREMBO FRONT/REAR VENTED DISC BRAKES | CARBON FIBER TRIM | LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL | POLYCARBONATE REAR WINDOW | LEATHER ADJUSTABLE DRIVER/PASSENGER SEAT | AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | POWER CONVERTIBLE CLOTH ROOF | ALUMINUM TRIM ON GEAR KNOB







The F430 Spider is powered by Ferraris new 483-horsepower V8 which is capable of pushing the car to a top speed of over 310 km/h and covering the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.1 seconds.







The F430 Spiders shape is the result of lengthy testing and features a pronounced nolder which is integrated into the end of the engine cover, new bigger rear air intakes that emphasize the cars muscular stance, and a new rear valance that incorporates a diffuser of competition derivation. The engine itself is attractively set below a glass cover.







With a distinct, priceless style and a classic Ferrari engine roar, the F430 provides enthusiasts exactly what they're looking for. The F430 is still mostly hand-built in Italy. It seats two passengers and has a classy but simple interior. The F430 has a Lightning-fast shifting F1 transmission, the engine has Titanium connecting rods to increase rev limit, High end brakes to resist heat build-up, and downforce generated by both over-and underbody airflow for better aerodynamics. As for the Steering Wheel, it has a Push to Start Button along with a Driving Mode Switch. It offers 5 driving modes for you to choose from.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Power Door Locks
door pockets
Air filtration
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Radio: AM/FM
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
Radio data system
Active suspension
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Vehicle immobilizer
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Driver seat power adjustments
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Power outlet(s): front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Wheel diameter: 19 inch
Limited slip differential: rear
Subwoofer: 1
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Passenger seat power adjustments
Front seat type: sport bucket
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Steering wheel mounted controls: paddle shifter
Front headrests: integrated
Convertible rear window: plastic
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
single disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

