2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV 

This vehicle is for sale at AS-IS condition

This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 6 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors SUV,  seats, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Alloy Rims and much more! Vehicle runs and drives very good.

All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !

For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583

10 Day temporary trip permit available when buying as-is vehicles 

In Accordance with OMVIC Regulations if Vehicle is being sold at AS-IS Condition the following disclaimer must be displayed.

THE LEGAL DEFINITION OF AS-IS This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm             

Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm                 

Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street

325,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

325,000KM
Used
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 325,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV 

This vehicle is for sale at AS-IS condition

This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 6 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors SUV,  seats, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Alloy Rims and much more! Vehicle runs and drives very good.

All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !

For more information's contact our office at 416-831-5583

10 Day temporary trip permit available when buying as-is vehicles 

In Accordance with OMVIC Regulations if Vehicle is being sold at AS-IS Condition the following disclaimer must be displayed.

THE LEGAL DEFINITION OF AS-IS" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm             

Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm                 

Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Start Auto Ltd.

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-XXXX

416-831-5583

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Start Auto Ltd.

416-831-5583

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe