2021 Mazda CX-3
Location
Start Auto Ltd.
434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6
416-831-5583
Certified
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,940 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mazda CX 3 AWD Hatchback
Comes fully certified
Warranty available for extra $
This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors Hatchback, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Heated Sests, Heated Steering wheel, Aluminum Rims and much more! Vehicle runs and drives like new
All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !
For more information's contact our office at 416-831-5583
All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !
Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle
NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES
We are open seven days a week
Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm
Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm
Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm
Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available
434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
