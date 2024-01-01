Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2021 Mazda CX 3 AWD Hatchback</strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>Comes fully certified </span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>Warranty available for extra $</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>This vehicle is equipped with automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinders Engine, 4 Doors Hatchback,  A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Heated Sests,  Heated Steering wheel, Aluminum Rims and much more! Vehicle runs and drives like new</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>All of our Cars are Carfax Verified !</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>For more informations contact our office at 416-831-5583</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>We are open seven days a week</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm             </span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>Saturday 10.00 am tp 6.00 pm                 </span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>Sunday 10.00 am to 4.00 pm</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>START AUTO LTD.</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;>434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street </span></p>

72,940 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Start Auto Ltd.

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

416-831-5583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

72,940KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

