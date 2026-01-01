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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJFA44B775B04271, NAVIGATION,  20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, ALPINE Premium Audio, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated  Seats, Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Wood Trim, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters,  ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2007 Jaguar XK

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Jaguar XK

CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|LEATHER|PWR TOP|20in WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
14513542

2007 Jaguar XK

CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|LEATHER|PWR TOP|20in WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJFA44B775B04271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJFA44B775B04271, NAVIGATION,  20-inch ALLOY WHEELS, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, ALPINE Premium Audio, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Dual Climate Ctrl, Pwr/Heated  Seats, Pwr. Trunk, Smart Key System, Wood Trim, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Paddle Shifters,  ABS Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Navigation System

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2007 Jaguar XK