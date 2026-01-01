$14,900+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
R350 BLUETEC | AMG | NAVI | REARCAM | PANOROOF
2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
R350 BLUETEC | AMG | NAVI | REARCAM | PANOROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGCB2FE8DA161827, 4MATIC, BLUETEC, AMG PKG., NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-Passengers, Pwr. Glass PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7-Speed Automatic, 20-Inch AMG, Alloys, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, Heated Steering Wheel, In-dash 6-CD/DVD Changer, Harman-Kardon Premium Audio System, CD Changer, Pwr. Doors/Locks/ Exterior Mirrors/Windows, Grey Metallic on Grey Leather, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Memory/Heated Front Seats, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
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