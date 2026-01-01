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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGCB2FE8DA161827, 4MATIC, BLUETEC, AMG PKG., NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-Passengers, Pwr. Glass PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7-Speed Automatic, 20-Inch AMG, Alloys, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, Heated Steering Wheel, In-dash 6-CD/DVD Changer, Harman-Kardon Premium Audio System, CD Changer, Pwr. Doors/Locks/ Exterior Mirrors/Windows, Grey Metallic on Grey Leather, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Memory/Heated Front Seats, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R350 BLUETEC | AMG | NAVI | REARCAM | PANOROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14438101

2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

R350 BLUETEC | AMG | NAVI | REARCAM | PANOROOF

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGCB2FE8DA161827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGCB2FE8DA161827, 4MATIC, BLUETEC, AMG PKG., NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 6-Passengers, Pwr. Glass PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 7-Speed Automatic, 20-Inch AMG, Alloys, AM/FM/AUX, BLUETOOTH, Heated Steering Wheel, In-dash 6-CD/DVD Changer, Harman-Kardon Premium Audio System, CD Changer, Pwr. Doors/Locks/ Exterior Mirrors/Windows, Grey Metallic on Grey Leather, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Fog Lights, Memory/Heated Front Seats, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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647-260-0371

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$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class