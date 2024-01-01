Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WAUDF48H28K008101, CABRIO, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Beige on Tan Leather, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Pwr. Lumbar Support, CD/MP3 Player/AM/FM/Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Front Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tinted Glass, Lumbar Support, Leather Steering Wheel with Audio Cntrls., 4-Wheel ABS, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2008 Audi A4

160,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
CABRIO|QUATTRO|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR. TOP

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUDF48H28K008101

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Leather Seats

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

2008 Audi A4