2011 Volvo C70

111,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1672MC5BJ112547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1672MC5BJ112547, POWER RETRACTABLE HARD TOP, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, ALLOYS, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Burgundy on Black Leather, Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Knee & Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, AM/FM/CD Player/AUX, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Traction Cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Volvo C70