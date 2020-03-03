Menu
2008 Honda Civic

LX-ONLY 91,479 KMS! 1 FEMALE OWNER-NO CLAIMS!

2008 Honda Civic

LX-ONLY 91,479 KMS! 1 FEMALE OWNER-NO CLAIMS!

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,479KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

THIS CIVIC WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE!

YES,........ONLY 91,479 KMS!!! NOT A MISPRINT!

1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS-NON SMOKER!

2004 HONDA CIVIC LX - AUTO. TRANS.

FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR SPOILER, PM, PS, PB, PDL, AND MUCH MORE!

WINTER TIRES/STEEL RIMS & SUMMER ALLOY RIMS/TIRES ALL INCLUDED. (TOTAL OF 8 RIMS & TIRES).

 

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT (NO CLAIMS-LOCAL ONTAIO CAR)

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE!

 

ONLY HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED" - SOLD "AS IS" /AS TRADED IN),“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR MECHANIC TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS 1 OWNER VEHICLE, PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

 

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.

SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

