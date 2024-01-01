$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,264KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,264 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2008 HONDA CRV EXL - ONLY 169,264KMS!!
TOP OF THE LINE! POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS/POWER GLASS MOONROOF/ 4 WHEEL DRIVE AND MIXH MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!
1 LOCAL OWNER! CARFAX CLEAN! NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!
TOP OF THE LINE! POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS/POWER GLASS MOONROOF/ 4 WHEEL DRIVE AND MIXH MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!
1 LOCAL OWNER! CARFAX CLEAN! NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Richstone Fine Cars Inc
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L 169,264 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring-TOP OF THE LINE! FULLY EQUIPPED! 203,123 KM SOLD
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL-SE-ONLY 74,721KMS! 1 LOCAL FEMALE OWNER! LOADED 74,721 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Richstone Fine Cars Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-274-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
416-274-2886
2008 Honda CR-V