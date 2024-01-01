Menu
<div>2008 HONDA CRV EXL - ONLY 169,264KMS!!</div><div><br></div><div>TOP OF THE LINE! POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS/POWER GLASS MOONROOF/ 4 WHEEL DRIVE AND MIXH MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!</div><div><br></div><div>1 LOCAL OWNER! CARFAX CLEAN! NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!</div>

2008 Honda CR-V

169,264 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,264KM
As Is Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,264 KM

2008 HONDA CRV EXL - ONLY 169,264KMS!!
TOP OF THE LINE! POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS/POWER GLASS MOONROOF/ 4 WHEEL DRIVE AND MIXH MORE! TOO MUCH TO LIST!
1 LOCAL OWNER! CARFAX CLEAN! NO INSURANCE CLAIMS!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

