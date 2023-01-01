Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1MK382X82045105, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, , Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Pwr. Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Drivers Seat Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2008 Volvo C30

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Volvo C30

SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Volvo C30

SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1703111426
  2. 1703111429
  3. 1703111437
  4. 1703111455
  5. 1703111462
  6. 1703111472
  7. 1703111486
  8. 1703111500
  9. 1703111518
  10. 1703111532
  11. 1703111543
  12. 1703111557
  13. 1703111565
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1MK382X82045105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# YV1MK382X82045105, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, , Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., AM/FM/AUX/CD Player, Pwr. Door Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Outside Mirrors, Pwr. Driver's Seat Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2016 Smart fortwo ALLOY WHEELS|HEATED SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Smart fortwo ALLOY WHEELS|HEATED SEATS 152,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI STI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|18in ALLOYS|SPOILER for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STI STI|NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|18in ALLOYS|SPOILER 113,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|20in ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Lincoln Navigator NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|20in ALLOYS 173,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2008 Volvo C30