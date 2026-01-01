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2008 Volvo C70
T5 Convertible
2008 Volvo C70
T5 Convertible
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$9,200
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
189,642KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1MC67238J050877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2376
- Mileage 189,642 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 189K, 2.5 I5 TURBO, 218HP, FWD, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), CARFAX available, Volvo SAFETY, Dual Climate, Auto-Climate, Convertible Top, AC, Bluetooth, Power and Memory Drivers Seat, Heated seats and mirrors, Leather interior, BlindSpot (BLIS), Downhill Decent Control, Premium sound system, 2 keys, Traction control, ABS, and much much more ..
Clean title. Well-maintained. A great option for families, commuters, or anyone who wants a reliable luxury AWD wagon.
Few other Volvos (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Clean title. Well-maintained. A great option for families, commuters, or anyone who wants a reliable luxury AWD wagon.
Few other Volvos (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Interior
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front cupholders
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Safety
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Seatbelt Pretensioners
Leather door trim
Alloy door trim
Wood interior accents
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
GLASS CONVERTIBLE REAR WINDOW
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
VOLVO ON-CALL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SEATBACK STORAGE
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
HEAD PROTECTION CHAMBERS SIDE AIRBAGS
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
VENTILATED DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
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416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$9,200
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2008 Volvo C70