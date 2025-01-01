$7,950+ taxes & licensing
2008 Volvo V70
3.2L WAGON
2008 Volvo V70
3.2L WAGON
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
259,131KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV1BW982X81041737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2277
- Mileage 259,131 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW ONLY 161K, 3.2L I6 235HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Volvo SAFETY, CLEAN CARFAX, Auto, AC, Excellent dealer service history, Driver memory seat, Blind-spot monitoring, Premium sound system, Heated seats and mirrors, Leather interior, Most comfortable seating in a car EVER MADE!, Power front seats with memory settings, Flat folding rear seats, 17 alloy wheels, Tires are in good shape, All-season tires and much much more ..
Looking for a versatile all-wheel-drive wagon with Volvo s legendary safety, premium comfort, and true utility? This 2008 Volvo V70 is the perfect fit for families, commuters, and weekend adventurers alike.
WHY BUY THIS V70?
Legendary Volvo safety Built like a tank
Spacious and luxurious interior with high-end features
Rugged enough for snow, rain, gravel, or long trips
Built on Volvo s proven platform reliable and long-lasting
A perfect alternative to an SUV with better fuel economy and handling
Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, families, or daily commuting in all seasons
Few other WAGONS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Built-in Child Seat
Exterior
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers
Rear fog lights
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DRIVER SIDE ONLY HEATED SIDE MIRRORS
ALLOY DASH TRIM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
VOLVO ON-CALL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2008 Volvo V70