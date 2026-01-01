$34,977+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
6 SPEED MANUAL-LS3 V8-TARGA-CERTIFIED-ALL STOCK
2009 Chevrolet Corvette
6 SPEED MANUAL-LS3 V8-TARGA-CERTIFIED-ALL STOCK
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$34,977
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 112548
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The formula is simple, and finding one this clean is getting harder every year. Targa top? Check. 6-speed manual? Check. Black on black? Check. Completely stock and untouched? Check. This 2009 Chevrolet Corvette is the combination enthusiasts search for and collectors hold onto.
Powered by a legendary 6.2L LS3 V8 pushing 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque, this Corvette delivers pure American performance exactly the way it was meant to be experienced. Row through all six gears yourself while the LS3 pulls hard all the way to redline, launching from 0-60 in just over 4 seconds with the unmistakable sound only a Corvette can make.
Finished in timeless black over black leather, this C6 keeps the aggressive low-slung stance and clean factory appearance that made these cars icons. The removable targa roof gives you the best of both worlds open air cruising when you want it, coupe styling when you dont. No unnecessary modifications, no gimmicks, just an honest, stock Corvette that drives exactly the way Chevrolet engineered it.
As manual sports cars disappear and clean unmodified examples become increasingly rare, this is the kind of Corvette that continues to stand out for all the right reasons.
FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
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