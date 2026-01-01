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<p>The formula is simple, and finding one this clean is getting harder every year. Targa top? Check. 6-speed manual? Check. Black on black? Check. Completely stock and untouched? Check. This 2009 <span><span>Chevrolet Corvette</span></span> is the combination enthusiasts search for and collectors hold onto.</p><p><br></p><p>Powered by a legendary 6.2L LS3 V8 pushing 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque, this Corvette delivers pure American performance exactly the way it was meant to be experienced. Row through all six gears yourself while the LS3 pulls hard all the way to redline, launching from 0-60 in just over 4 seconds with the unmistakable sound only a Corvette can make.</p><p><br></p><p>Finished in timeless black over black leather, this C6 keeps the aggressive low-slung stance and clean factory appearance that made these cars icons. The removable targa roof gives you the best of both worlds open air cruising when you want it, coupe styling when you dont. No unnecessary modifications, no gimmicks, just an honest, stock Corvette that drives exactly the way Chevrolet engineered it.</p><p><br></p><p>As manual sports cars disappear and clean unmodified examples become increasingly rare, this is the kind of Corvette that continues to stand out for all the right reasons.</p><p><br></p><p>FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! <br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1778339235756_14664100544591763 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span><br></p>

2009 Chevrolet Corvette

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Corvette

6 SPEED MANUAL-LS3 V8-TARGA-CERTIFIED-ALL STOCK

Watch This Vehicle
14074380

2009 Chevrolet Corvette

6 SPEED MANUAL-LS3 V8-TARGA-CERTIFIED-ALL STOCK

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

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$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
100,000KM
VIN 1G1YY25W795112548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 112548
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The formula is simple, and finding one this clean is getting harder every year. Targa top? Check. 6-speed manual? Check. Black on black? Check. Completely stock and untouched? Check. This 2009 Chevrolet Corvette is the combination enthusiasts search for and collectors hold onto.


Powered by a legendary 6.2L LS3 V8 pushing 430 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque, this Corvette delivers pure American performance exactly the way it was meant to be experienced. Row through all six gears yourself while the LS3 pulls hard all the way to redline, launching from 0-60 in just over 4 seconds with the unmistakable sound only a Corvette can make.


Finished in timeless black over black leather, this C6 keeps the aggressive low-slung stance and clean factory appearance that made these cars icons. The removable targa roof gives you the best of both worlds open air cruising when you want it, coupe styling when you dont. No unnecessary modifications, no gimmicks, just an honest, stock Corvette that drives exactly the way Chevrolet engineered it.


As manual sports cars disappear and clean unmodified examples become increasingly rare, this is the kind of Corvette that continues to stand out for all the right reasons.


FINANCING, GAP INSURANCE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
antenna
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Oil life monitoring system
Air filtration system with pollen filter

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Console

Safety

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Additional Features

Steering
Exhaust
Manual
Xenon
hatch release
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Carpeted
Lighting
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
integral
tilt-wheel
Electric
Mirror
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Wipers
front intermittent
rear-window
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
mounted audio controls
driver 6-way power
interior with courtesy
cargo and glovebox
3-spoke leather-wrapped
hidden
Engine access
rear-opening hood
Solar-Ray light-tinted
variable ratio
children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat of any vehicle equipped with an active frontal air bag. See the vehicles Owners Manual and child safety seat instructions for more saf...
outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming
speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion
aluminized stainless-steel with 3 polished stainless-steel tips
integral in front fascia
includes dual reading lights
ashtray with cigar lighter
auxiliary power outlet and CD storage
center console and 2 rear compartments with covers
power with driver and passenger Express-down
dual projector lamps
body- color
electronic analog with Driver Information Center and 2-line display
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger and outside temperature display
inside rearview auto-dimming with compass
6.2L V8 SFI (430 hp [320.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm
424 lb-ft of torque [572.4 N-m] @ 4600 rpm)
High-Intensity Discharge (HID) low-beam tungsten-halogen high-beam with automatic exterior lamp control
floor 2 covered cup holders
Storage with lockable glovebox
4-wheel independent includes transverse composite springs
push button open with power hatch pulldown
driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size. Even in vehicles equipped with air bags and the Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
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416-766-2277

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$34,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2009 Chevrolet Corvette