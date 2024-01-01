Menu
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LS, AWD, 4 door, Automatic, 199,000 KM

Over 14 Years in business, Fully certified.

No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available.

Welcome for test drive today !!!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

Please call @ 416 398 5959.

FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.

OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS. OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keele and Finch.

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily.

FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - HAGGLE FREE - NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

199,000 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2CNDL23FX96239382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

--    LS ,,,,,,  AWD  ,,,,, Low Km ,,,, 4 door

--     Automatic

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2009 Chevrolet Equinox