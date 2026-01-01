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2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS
LS ULTIMATE
2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS
LS ULTIMATE
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
74,651KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2MEHM75V79X627442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2400
- Mileage 74,651 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW ONLY 74K KM, 4.6L 200HP, RWD, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Rockers are pristine, NO RUST, Fully Loaded, Leather, Adjustable Pedals, Auto-Climate, Auto-Lights, GREAT HWY CRUISER (9.8L/100), Almost BRAND NEW condition, GRANDPA CAR who did not drive much, Fantastic smooth ride, AM/FM/CD, has US history, former rental vehicle much much more
Lots of other PANTHER platform vehicles (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirirus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Lots of other PANTHER platform vehicles (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirirus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Chrome Interior Accents
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Intermittent front wipers
Safety
3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Oil Pressure Gauge
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Leather dash trim
Leather center console trim
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS
Rear Crumple Zones
CORNERING HEADLIGHTS
14 WHEEL SPOKES
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
VENTILATED DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DOUBLE WISHBONE FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
SOLID LIVE AXLE REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
SPLIT-BENCH FRONT SEAT TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS