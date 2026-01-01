2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS

Menu
Account
Sign In
WOW ONLY 74K KM, 4.6L 200HP, RWD, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Rockers are pristine, NO RUST, Fully Loaded, Leather, Adjustable Pedals, Auto-Climate, Auto-Lights, GREAT HWY CRUISER (9.8L/100), Almost BRAND NEW condition, GRANDPA CAR who did not drive much, Fantastic smooth ride, AM/FM/CD, has US history, former rental vehicle much much more <br><br>Lots of other PANTHER platform vehicles (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.<br><br>We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: <a href=https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/>https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/</a><br><br>Book a test drive with one easy click at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/</a><br><br>All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirirus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).<br><br>A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.<br><br>Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!<br><br>To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : <a href=https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs>https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs</a> auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,<br><br>We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in! <br><br>Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: <a href=http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/>http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/</a><br><br>For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!<br><br>A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles! <br><br>AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.<br><br>Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.<br><br>Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment. <br>

2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS

74,651 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS

LS ULTIMATE

Watch This Vehicle
14234708

2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS

LS ULTIMATE

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
74,651KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2MEHM75V79X627442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2400
  • Mileage 74,651 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW ONLY 74K KM, 4.6L 200HP, RWD, CLEAN CarFax, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Rockers are pristine, NO RUST, Fully Loaded, Leather, Adjustable Pedals, Auto-Climate, Auto-Lights, GREAT HWY CRUISER (9.8L/100), Almost BRAND NEW condition, GRANDPA CAR who did not drive much, Fantastic smooth ride, AM/FM/CD, has US history, former rental vehicle much much more

Lots of other PANTHER platform vehicles (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirirus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Chrome Interior Accents

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Rear Cupholders

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Intermittent front wipers

Safety

3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Suspension

Independent front suspension classification

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Oil Pressure Gauge
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Leather dash trim
Leather center console trim
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS
FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
6 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
6 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS
Rear Crumple Zones
CORNERING HEADLIGHTS
14 WHEEL SPOKES
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR MIRROR COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
MULTI-LINK REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
REAR EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
VENTILATED DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
ELEMENT ANTENNA TYPE
BENCH REAR SEAT TYPE
DOUBLE WISHBONE FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
SOLID LIVE AXLE REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
SPLIT-BENCH FRONT SEAT TYPE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AJS Auto Sales

Used 2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS LS ULTIMATE for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS LS ULTIMATE 74,651 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 84,184 KM $8,975 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Fusion SE 108,995 KM $10,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AJS Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416.500.XXXX

(click to show)

416.500.5311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing>

AJS Auto Sales

416.500.5311

2009 FPRD GRAND MARQUIS