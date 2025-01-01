Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH18989L800054, SC,  ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Dark Grey, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Air Conditioning, Tilt Leather Steering Wheel with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Tinted Glass, CD/MP3/WMA Player/AM/FM Radio/Aux, Fog Lights, Folding Rear Seats, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!</p><p><br />FINANCING: 9.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p><p> </p>

2009 Honda Element

165,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Element

SC | ALLOYS

12247666

2009 Honda Element

SC | ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6YH18989L800054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2009 Honda Element