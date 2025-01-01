$13,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Element
SC | ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH18989L800054, SC, ALLOY WHEELS, Black on Dark Grey, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Air Conditioning, Tilt Leather Steering Wheel with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, Tinted Glass, CD/MP3/WMA Player/AM/FM Radio/Aux, Fog Lights, Folding Rear Seats, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
647-260-0371