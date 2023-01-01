$7,990+ tax & licensing
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
2009 Pontiac Torrent
FWD 4dr
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
96,779KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 9622810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,779 KM
Vehicle Description
FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR TECHNICIAN ALONG TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING CUSTOMERS IN TORONTO/GTA, AND CANADA-WIDE SINCE 2000!! 2009 PONTIAC TORRENT (SIMILAR TO CHEVROLET EQUINOX)1 LOCAL OWNER! YES,.....ONLY 96,779KMS.!!FRONT WHEEL DRIVEV6-3400 ENGINEAIR CONDITIONINGAIR COND.PWR. WINDOWSPOWER MIRRORSPOWER STEERING POWER BRAKESALLOY WHEELSBUCKET SEATSKEYLESS ENTRYCRUISE CONTROL
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
1 LOCAL OWNER!
YES,....ONLY 96,779 KMS.!!!
FRONT WHEEL DRVIE-V6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
