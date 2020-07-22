Menu
2010 Audi A5

221,640 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2010 Audi A5

2010 Audi A5

2.0L Premium

2010 Audi A5

2.0L Premium

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

221,640KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 221,640 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 AUDI A5 PREMIUM PLUS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE

ONLY $4,999.00 (BEING SOLD AS-IS / AS TRADED-IN /NOT CERTIFIED).

FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, BACK-UP CAMERA/PARKING SENSORS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PWR. “HEATED” LEATHER SEATS, POWER GLASS PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PM, PS, PB, PDL, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS,  AND MUCH MORE! TO MUCH TO LIST!!

THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE PRICE:

***VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.

***PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR MECHANIC TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASE.

***YOU CERTIFY,......AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE, THE AUDI A5 PREMIUM IS BEING SOLD AS IS - AS TRADE IN (NOT CERTIFIED): “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

HST, LICENCE FEE AND OMVIC FEE ($10.00) ARE EXTRA.

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, PRIOR TO ARRIVING, IN ORDER TO ENSURE VEHICLE AVAILABILITY.

 

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO

M3J 2X3

 

WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA (USED CAR DEALERS ASSOCIATION).

SERVING THE TORONTO/GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!! WE CAN ALSO ASSIST WITH OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES.

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St, Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

