$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Nitro
SXT | 4X4 | LEATHER | 20in CHROME WHEELS
2010 Dodge Nitro
SXT | 4X4 | LEATHER | 20in CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1D4PU5GK7AW120032, 4WD, LEATHER, 20in CHROME WHEELS, Pwr. Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, CD/MP3 Players, Sirius Satellite Radio, Lthr. Steering with On-Board Computer Ctrls., Fog Lights, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) or the Brake Assist System (BAS), ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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647-260-0371