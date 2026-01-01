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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1D4PU5GK7AW120032, 4WD, LEATHER, 20in CHROME WHEELS, Pwr. Drivers Seat, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, CD/MP3 Players, Sirius Satellite Radio, Lthr. Steering with On-Board Computer Ctrls., Fog Lights, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) or the Brake Assist System (BAS),  ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2010 Dodge Nitro

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Dodge Nitro

SXT | 4X4 | LEATHER | 20in CHROME WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle
14211029

2010 Dodge Nitro

SXT | 4X4 | LEATHER | 20in CHROME WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
141,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D4PU5GK7AW120032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1D4PU5GK7AW120032, 4WD, LEATHER, 20in CHROME WHEELS, Pwr. Driver's Seat, Heated Seats, Remote Starter, CD/MP3 Players, Sirius Satellite Radio, Lthr. Steering with On-Board Computer Ctrls., Fog Lights, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) or the Brake Assist System (BAS),  ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Dodge Nitro