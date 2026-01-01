$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2010 Jaguar XK
5.0L V8 | COUPE | NAVI | 19in ALLOYS
2010 Jaguar XK
5.0L V8 | COUPE | NAVI | 19in ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJWA4FB3ALB37090, 5.0L V8, NAVIGATION, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BOWERS & WILKINS Premium Audio, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
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