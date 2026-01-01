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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJWA4FB3ALB37090, 5.0L V8, NAVIGATION, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BOWERS & WILKINS Premium Audio, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2010 Jaguar XK

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Jaguar XK

5.0L V8 | COUPE | NAVI | 19in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14186765

2010 Jaguar XK

5.0L V8 | COUPE | NAVI | 19in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
128,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJWA4FB3ALB37090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJWA4FB3ALB37090, 5.0L V8, NAVIGATION, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, BOWERS & WILKINS Premium Audio, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Keyless-GO, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2010 Jaguar XK