Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

CABRIO|LEATHER|PWR TOP|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1696106797
  2. 1696106799
  3. 1696106802
  4. 1696106805
  5. 1696106810
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492824
  • Stock #: 007477
  • VIN: 3VWRW2ALXAM007477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 007477
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW2ALXAM007477, CONVERTIBLE,  LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, Keyless Entry, Air Condition, Power Windows, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, White on Black Leather, ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, Radio/FM/AM, CD Player, Heated Seats, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2011 Cadillac DTS LE...
 139,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2008 Porsche Cayenne...
 171,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Element S...
 163,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory