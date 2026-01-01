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<p>323i! AUTO! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!</p><p>BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND </p><p>SMOOTH! OVERALL IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! BODY HAS NO RUST ! AS IS </p><p>SALE! YOU SAFETY IT, YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE</p><p>PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS! </p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2011 BMW 3 Series

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Watch This Vehicle
13953864

2011 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 323i RWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
183,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAPG7C52BA936917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

323i! AUTO! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH! OVERALL IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! BODY HAS NO RUST ! AS IS 

SALE! YOU SAFETY IT, YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE

PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2011 BMW 3 Series