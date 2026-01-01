$2,500+ taxes & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 323i RWD
2011 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 323i RWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
323i! AUTO! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!
BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH! OVERALL IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION! BODY HAS NO RUST ! AS IS
SALE! YOU SAFETY IT, YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE
PARKIGN STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
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