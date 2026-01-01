Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and capable SUV at an affordable price? Check out this 2011 Ford Explorer Limited available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.. Finished in a clean white exterior with a stylish black interior, this Explorer offers comfort, versatility, and confident 4-wheel drive performance — perfect for Ontario roads and changing seasons.</p><p>This Explorer runs and drives and the air conditioning is working properly. Equipped with an automatic transmission and roomy 4-door SUV design, it’s a practical option for families, work, or everyday driving.</p><p>Vehicle Highlights:</p><p>• Limited Trim Package<br>• 4-Wheel Drive (4x4)<br>• Automatic Transmission<br>• Black Leather Interior<br>• Air Conditioning Working<br>• Spacious SUV/Crossover Design<br>• White Exterior with Black Interior<br>• Runs & Drives</p><p>⚠️ Please Note:<br>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense before it can be certified for road use.</p><p>This vehicle is an older trade-in and is being sold as-is due to the higher kilometers. At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we typically do not certify higher mileage trade-in vehicles. It is a great opportunity for someone looking for an affordable SUV that still runs and drives well.</p><p>With 281,086 KM, this Explorer still offers strong value for someone looking for a capable SUV at a budget-friendly price.</p><p>📍 Available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.<br>📞 416-841-7058</p>

2011 Ford Explorer

281,086 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Explorer

LIMITED*SOLD AS IS*TRADE IN*

Watch This Vehicle
14228045

2011 Ford Explorer

LIMITED*SOLD AS IS*TRADE IN*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1780689495678
  2. 1780689496160
  3. 1780689496615
  4. 1780689497068
  5. 1780689497508
  6. 1780689498016
  7. 1780689498464
  8. 1780689498955
  9. 1780689499423
  10. 1780689499865
  11. 1780689500314
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
281,086KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMHK8F89BGA70143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 281,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and capable SUV at an affordable price? Check out this 2011 Ford Explorer Limited available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.. Finished in a clean white exterior with a stylish black interior, this Explorer offers comfort, versatility, and confident 4-wheel drive performance — perfect for Ontario roads and changing seasons.

This Explorer runs and drives and the air conditioning is working properly. Equipped with an automatic transmission and roomy 4-door SUV design, it’s a practical option for families, work, or everyday driving.

Vehicle Highlights:

• Limited Trim Package
• 4-Wheel Drive (4x4)
• Automatic Transmission
• Black Leather Interior
• Air Conditioning Working
• Spacious SUV/Crossover Design
• White Exterior with Black Interior
• Runs & Drives

⚠️ Please Note:
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense before it can be certified for road use.

This vehicle is an older trade-in and is being sold as-is due to the higher kilometers. At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we typically do not certify higher mileage trade-in vehicles. It is a great opportunity for someone looking for an affordable SUV that still runs and drives well.

With 281,086 KM, this Explorer still offers strong value for someone looking for a capable SUV at a budget-friendly price.

📍 Available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.
📞 416-841-7058

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2011 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Ford Explorer LIMITED 281,086 KM $2,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Cadillac CTS As is Trade in. for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Cadillac CTS As is Trade in. 329,632 KM $1,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Scion FR-S Manual*One owner*Tuned*Mods. for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Scion FR-S Manual*One owner*Tuned*Mods. 113,754 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2011 Ford Explorer