$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Explorer
LIMITED*SOLD AS IS*TRADE IN*
2011 Ford Explorer
LIMITED*SOLD AS IS*TRADE IN*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 281,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and capable SUV at an affordable price? Check out this 2011 Ford Explorer Limited available at Select Auto Centre Ltd.. Finished in a clean white exterior with a stylish black interior, this Explorer offers comfort, versatility, and confident 4-wheel drive performance — perfect for Ontario roads and changing seasons.
This Explorer runs and drives and the air conditioning is working properly. Equipped with an automatic transmission and roomy 4-door SUV design, it’s a practical option for families, work, or everyday driving.
Vehicle Highlights:
• Limited Trim Package
• 4-Wheel Drive (4x4)
• Automatic Transmission
• Black Leather Interior
• Air Conditioning Working
• Spacious SUV/Crossover Design
• White Exterior with Black Interior
• Runs & Drives
⚠️ Please Note:
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchaser’s expense before it can be certified for road use.
This vehicle is an older trade-in and is being sold as-is due to the higher kilometers. At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we typically do not certify higher mileage trade-in vehicles. It is a great opportunity for someone looking for an affordable SUV that still runs and drives well.
With 281,086 KM, this Explorer still offers strong value for someone looking for a capable SUV at a budget-friendly price.
📍 Available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.
📞 416-841-7058
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-841-7058