2011 Honda Civic

114,747 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9487731
  • Stock #: WI20066A
  • VIN: 2HGFG1B60BH001159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WI20066A
  • Mileage 114,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

