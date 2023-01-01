2011 Honda Civic

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 7 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487731

9487731 Stock #: WI20066A

WI20066A VIN: 2HGFG1B60BH001159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WI20066A

Mileage 114,747 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.